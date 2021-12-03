Friday’s FTB: Leafs head west again

Happy Friday, everyone. Did you enjoy that last game? If you did, you can politely ask the Leafs to do it again on the weekend where they have an AHL-esque back-to-back with travel, and both games are on the road.

Saturday is in Minnesota, and Sunday is in Winnipeg. I’m sorry, I really hate those airport jokes, so you’ll have to make your own. Note the time, the Sunday game is at 8 pm Eastern Time.

The Leafs haven’t made any news yet about sending off Petr Mrázek or any other roster moves. Kirill Semyonov is going back to Avangard Omsk in the KHL, so I’m wishing him well.

Jerseys were revealed for the Stadium Series which is a good matchup between Nashville and Tampa Bay. I’d like to see more teams from places that make some people sneer about their lack of snow play outdoor games. If we could have the Panthers at that game in Hamilton, would that not be a lot more fun? Anyhow there are jerseys to mock:





The primary crest pays tribute to the fans with the SMASHVILLE mark, and the look was inspired by letterpress music posters which are part of Nashville's rich history.



>> https://t.co/AK3IoFl1Yj pic.twitter.com/QP0fQ0rHnj — Nashville Predators (@PredsNHL) December 2, 2021

Let’s take a closer look. pic.twitter.com/UC8rXDlxJa — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) December 2, 2021

There was a trade yesterday, proof that goalies should never unpack their stuff:

Subban becomes the #Sabres highest goalie cap hit at $850,000. https://t.co/J0Pe7greSN — CapFriendly Depth Charts (@CF_DepthCharts) December 2, 2021

Buffalo desperately needed a goalie, just not a very good goalie.

The Buffalo Sabres have recalled goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen from the Rochester Americans (AHL) and activated forward Casey Mittelstadt off of IR.



Goaltender Dustin Tokarski has been placed in the NHL’s Covid-19 protocol. pic.twitter.com/nfSNYdyNOj — Sabres PR (@SabresPR) December 2, 2021

In completely unrelated news, Shane Wright leads the OHL in points for U18 skaters with 22 in 19 games.

There was a contretemps on Thursday over a Forbes report that the Coyotes were for sale. Let’s be honest, much like trade rumours, everything is always for sale. But the Coyotes vigorously denied this, going so far as to reach out to insiders like Chris Johnston to tell him in no uncertain terms that they totally want to build an arena (again) in Tempe (this time) and they aren’t moving to Houston (yet).

INSIDER TRADING: #TSNHockey Insiders discuss…



- Contenders circling on Chiarot

- Bertuzzi forfeiting salary while in COVID protocol

- GM Fitzgerald’s plan with #NJDevils

- #Yotes still focused on Tempe arena deal

- Latest on struggling Sens



WATCH : https://t.co/38gy5xxP4Y pic.twitter.com/yiZngtCSaj — TSN Hockey (@TSNHockey) December 2, 2021

That episode of Insider Trading is notable for Darren Dreger being very uncharacteristically blunt about how the Senators can’t exactly trade their way to success considering how many holes they have on the roster.

I’m posting this because the “points in the AHL so he’s good” meme makes me laugh like no other:

See also: Call up Ho-Sang because he scored that one goal!!!!

Oh, dear:

The Canadiens are going to lose again. — Arpon Basu (@ArponBasu) December 3, 2021

Oh, this brings back memories:

#Habs Suzuki on jersey and hat thrown onto the ice in 3rd period: “Not a good feeling for the players… it’s tough to get booed but the fans are used to productive teams and I can see why they’re angry.” Suzuki said he saw a 4 on the jersey and thought it might’ve been his. — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNMtl) December 3, 2021

Whoa, the Sens beat someone!

Ballgame.



Senators 3

Hurricanes 2



9th time in the last 13 games Canes score 2 goals or less.



Carolina 6-6-1 in last 13. That 9-0-0 start is a generation ago — Adam Gold (@AGoldFan) December 3, 2021

I’m sure other things happened, but that’s enough to get you started on your day. Have a good one.