Thursday’s FTB: No soap operas, just hockey

Good morning Toronto Maple Leafs fans, do you remember this ad the NHL ran?

It seems that lately, the NHL doesn’t.

First, we go back to last week when two of the big NHL markets fired their GMs...

Then we hear that the Canucks want to hire the fired Canadiens GM...

After that the Philadelphia Flyers fired almost all of their coaches, aside from the terrible one.

And then on the ice the Winnipeg Jets* have been running around trying to murder their opponents knees, and vice versa, mostly unimpeded by the NHL department of player safety.

Gabriel Landeskog and Jacob Trouba drop the gloves after Trouba lays a hit on Nathan MacKinnon. pic.twitter.com/agtCdM63BL — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) December 9, 2021

And then, last night, we move back to off-ice drama with the Arizona Coyotes arena drama coming up once again, this time they face expulsion in 11 days if they don’t pay the rent they’ve been ignoring

If delinquent bills and outstanding invoices are not paid by December 20 at 5 pm MST, ASM has been instructed to deny access to the arena to employees.



Coyotes next home game following that deadline is December 23 against TBL. https://t.co/Yd3kTTKrXA — Katie Strang (@KatieJStrang) December 9, 2021

They already don’t have an arena to play in next season, and now they may not have one to play in next week. However, not paying bills seems to be the Coyotes owners MO,

Delinquent bills and unpaid debts were a recurring theme of this piece, written back in February about the Coyotes organizationhttps://t.co/EZ0RUeJtaq — Katie Strang (@KatieJStrang) December 9, 2021

Of course, the Coyotes owners are all “oopsie daisy, how did that happen?”

Coyotes statement: “We have already launched an investigation to determine how this could have happened and initial indications are that it appears to be the result of an unfortunate human error. Regardless, we deeply regret the inconvenience this has caused... — Craig Morgan (@CraigSMorgan) December 9, 2021

To end on a high note, here’s Leas prospect Ty Voit:

#LeafsForever prospect Ty Voit taps in a buzzer beater in tonight’s game: pic.twitter.com/OA3ra2Zi0F — Josh Simpson (@joshsimpson77) December 9, 2021

The Leafs play the Lightning tonight at 7 on TSN4!

Go Leafs Go!