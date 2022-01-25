 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Tuesday’s FTB: Will you watch this Team Canada?

At 2AM? No.

Good morning Toronto Maple Leafs fans!

There wasn’t any huge Maple Leafs news yesterday, but we did get some stuff to talk about.

First up, is the IIHF accidentally leaking Team Canada?

If you can’t read that tweet because of how stupid the font is, here the players are (Current & Former Leafs/Marlies are in bold)

Forwards

Daniel Carr (NLA)
Daniel Winnik (NLA)
Corban Knight (KHL)
Adam Cracknell (AHL)
Ben Street (DEL)
Mason McTavish (OHL)
Jack McBain (NCAA)
Landon Ferraro (DEL)
Eric Staal (AHL)
David Desharnais (NLA)
Adam Tambellini (SHL)
Jordan Weal (KHL)
Eric O’Dell (KHL)
Josh Ho-Sang (AHL)

Defenders

Brandon Gormley (KHL)
Mat Robinson (KHL)
Alex Grant (KHL)
Mark Barberio (KHL)
Owen Power (NCAA)
Maxim Noreau (NLA)
Tyler Wotherspoon (AHL)
Jason Demers (KHL)

Goalies

Devon Levi (NCAA)
Edward Pasquale (KHL)
Matt Tomkins (SHL)

This is very disappointing in how few former Maple Leafs there are. Not many big names aside from Eric Staal. I’m surprised to see Mason McTavish on there, an OHLer in the Olympics is impressive.

Josh Ho-Sang is an interesting name, he’s currently injured on the Marlies, but he ends up going that’s a huge opportunity for him, especially in a personal rebuild season.

The games will still be on too late for me, but hopefully we can get some good highlights out of this team.

There were some line changes at Leafs practice yesterday.

Third liner William Nylander?

Okay, sure.

The Vancouver Canucks made a hire in their rebuilt front office:

Émilie Castonguay is a former player agent, representing Marie-Philip Poulin and Alexis Lafrenière, and was once an intern working for Montreal Canadiens GM Pierre Gauthier. She’s the first women to work as an assistant general manager since 1997.

Oh, and there was some made up rumour about the Leafs trying to trade for Claude Giroux but remember: Don’t trust the source if they don’t link to a verified tweet/article/video.

