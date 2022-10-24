 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Monday FTB: Leafs go to Vegas, we go to work

This is unfair.

By KatyaKnappe
2022 NHL Media Tour - Las Vegas Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Good Monday morning, Leafs fans.

What’s going on in the hockey world?

More articles about the Canucks falling apart. Should we sympathize? Maybe, but also, no. Let’s just enjoy someone else’s misfortune. There should be a German word for that, you know.

Ah, remember when?

We could feel sorry for the Ducks, etc. etc.

A fun story with a very tenuous hockey link.

I vividly remember when Tokarski got sent on conditioning loans to the AHL while not at all injured because he was Carey Price’s backup and never played. The game has changed, goalie usage has changed and no one yet knows who the hell will be good in net from one day to the next.

In Leafish news:

The Marlies had an un-great game.

New lines again:

Leafs fans were all: Keefe never tinkers with the lineup, why won’t he.

Leafs fans now: Not like that.

There will be a preview at some point today, but remember the game doesn’t start until 10 pm.

Election Day!

Today is Municipal Election Day in Ontario. Can you vote? Yes, if your name is on the voters list where you live.

Voter Lookup can tell you if you’re on the list:

Check your local municipality homepage, mine has a link to show me where to vote (I voted by mail because I like that method).

Back To Excited dropped yesterday:

So tune into that.

And now to get you into a voting mood:

Poll

Which Leafs player (or former player) would make the best mayor of Toronto?

