Monday FTB: Leafs go to Vegas, we go to work

Good Monday morning, Leafs fans.

What’s going on in the hockey world?

More articles about the Canucks falling apart. Should we sympathize? Maybe, but also, no. Let’s just enjoy someone else’s misfortune. There should be a German word for that, you know.

A day after an "embarrassing" home opener, the Canucks reflected on fans discarding jerseys on the ice for a consecutive season.



"It's something that hits home, and when you see it again happening this year, it definitely sucks." (@imacSportsnet) https://t.co/aR8GrvB7FJ — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 23, 2022

Ah, remember when?

Final at Little Caesars Arena: Red Wings 5, Ducks 1. After a winless road trip, Anaheim could get a breather Wednesday as it gets Tampa Bay at home. Following that, it only gets easier with Vegas on deck and Toronto grabbing a bat. — Eric Stephens (@icemancometh) October 23, 2022

We could feel sorry for the Ducks, etc. etc.

A fun story with a very tenuous hockey link.

How two Newfoundlanders connected over shared heritage, Jigg's dinner and sports 300 kms above the Arctic Circle | SaltWire https://t.co/vEsyaGYyTj — The Telegram (@StJohnsTelegram) October 23, 2022

Dustin Tokarski hasn't allowed a goal at 5v5 since 13:41 of the first period on opening night.

By my math, he's gone 123:13 without allowing a 5v5 goal. — Nick Hart (@_NickHart) October 23, 2022

I vividly remember when Tokarski got sent on conditioning loans to the AHL while not at all injured because he was Carey Price’s backup and never played. The game has changed, goalie usage has changed and no one yet knows who the hell will be good in net from one day to the next.

In Leafish news:

The Marlies had an un-great game.

The #Marlies fall 5-2 at home this afternoon. Their record is now 2-2. The power play was 1/4 and the PK was 4/5 They outshot the Griffins 36-26 and by a wide margin 5v5. Their next game is Wednesday 7pm at home vs the Syracuse Crunch. — Todd Crocker (@ToddCrocker) October 23, 2022

New lines again:

#Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe on the the lineup changes he made at practice today ahead of the game against VGK on Monday. Says he’s liked Aston-Reese’s game, but wants to get Engvall back in there and liked what Clifford and Simmonds brought on Saturday. ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/yxjZt9jWt6 — David Alter (@dalter) October 23, 2022

Leafs fans were all: Keefe never tinkers with the lineup, why won’t he.

Leafs fans now: Not like that.

There will be a preview at some point today, but remember the game doesn’t start until 10 pm.

Election Day!

Today is Municipal Election Day in Ontario. Can you vote? Yes, if your name is on the voters list where you live.

Voter Lookup can tell you if you’re on the list:

Check your local municipality homepage, mine has a link to show me where to vote (I voted by mail because I like that method).

Back To Excited dropped yesterday:

So tune into that.

And now to get you into a voting mood: