Saturday FTB: Two Games Left in the Cali Road trip

The Leafs are taking on the Kings for the third game in their California road trip tonight and looking for their first win on the trip.

Tonight is a homecoming of sorts for Nick Robertson, who will play his first professional game in his hometown of Pasadena, where he used to play for the other Leafs. Look at the photo of baby NRob!

In another first, Filip Král, Leafs’ 2018 5th round pick is slotting in for his first game! I enjoyed watching him in the preseason; it will be interesting to see how he settles in.

Filip Kral won’t stop smiling. Was just informed he is making his NHL debut tomorrow, alongside Mark Giordano. — luke fox (@lukefoxjukebox) October 28, 2022

The Leafs will be reportedly bringing back the black Bieber jerseys from last season for tonight’s game, so maybe that will turn them back into a good 5-on-5 team.

#Leafs will be wearing the black flipside Bieber jerseys tomorrow against the Kings tomorrow. La will wear their white unis tomorrow. — David Alter (@dalter) October 28, 2022

This one’s at 7:00 p.m. ET, so I’ll actually stay up to watch the whole thing. Given how they’ve been playing of late, I’m not certain that’s a good thing.

Marlies

Last night, the Marlies started their road trip by taking on the Syracuse Crunch for the second game in a row, and won 4-3 in OT. They got out to a 3-1 lead through two, thanks to Joey Anderson’s 5th and 6th goals in 6 games so far, but Syracuse tied it in the third to bring it to OT. Nick Abruzzese finished it with this little sharp angle snipe:

A LIL COMMOTION FOR THE OT GOAL pic.twitter.com/3uQRsw5cVk — Toronto Marlies (@TorontoMarlies) October 29, 2022

The Marlies continue their road trip tonight at 7 eastern against the Utica Comets.

Leafs Prospects

Ty Voit’s on a phenomenal start to the year, and Elite Prospect has an article (behind a paywall) with a writeup on him.

#LeafsForever prospect Ty Voit gets a nice little write up from EP. A good read.

"At the time of writing, Voit leads the OHL in scoring with over two points per game. He has taken the leap by some measure, improving his shooting game, ability to absorb contact, and playmaking." https://t.co/oiNlpvwWc2 — More like Nikita GREATbyonkin (@brigstew86) October 28, 2022

Roni Hirvonen also scored his third goal of the year yesterday, on a nice little tip right over the goalie’s head.

Other News

The Canucks traded for Ethan Bear yesterday, so he’s no longer an option for a Muzzin replacement.