FTB: Martina leaves, Leafs lose, Hockey Canada flounders

Good morning Toronto Maple Leafs fans!

I had a terrible day yesterday, and hockey did too.

First up: man, Hockey Canada just can't stop digging themselves into deeper holes. It's like a gopher convention in Calgary.

Nike announced they won't be working with Hockey Canada anymore, and I think we're down to Jane's chicken, TSN, and EA Sports as major partners left.

St. Catharines MP Chris Bittle mentioned that the government won't be backing down any time soon.

It seems Hockey Canada has no interest in being forthright or reforming itself.



I'm concerned it's beyond saving.



Wonder if they're ready to fight a Parliamentary subpoena as well? https://t.co/QYqDKVhToY — Chris Bittle (@Chris_Bittle) October 7, 2022

He also gave them some advice.

So, this story isn't going away and that's great.

Not great is the Maple Leafs losing the best anthem singer in the league, as Martina announced she's not returning for this season.

Bigger projects are on the way, as she has been working on TV shows, Wynonna Earp is one, and 41 trips to the SBA a year for a 2 minute song can get in the way.

She's been performing the anthem since 2016.

The Leafs played a roster of players on the verge of being cut last night and lost to the Red Wings.

Both teams play their final preseason game tonight at 7.

As I was heading to bed, there was a late night trade. The Vancouver Canucks sent Jason Dickenson and a 2nd round pick to the Chicago Blackhawks for Riley Stillman.

This seems like a salary cap dump ahead of the season. Good for you Chicago.

Alright it is Thanksgiving weekend. Go enjoy yourselves. The final Leafs preseason game is tonight.