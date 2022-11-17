FTB: The Leafs busy schedule continues with another game today

The Maple Leafs have one big slog of games to get through as we march toward December. The schedule doesn’t give the team more than a single day off between games for the next two weeks; the 1st and 2nd of December.

It’s a rough schedule too. While the next three games are at home, the Leafs then take off to play four games in six days on the road, including the stop in Minnesota on Black Friday where they will play at 2:00 p.m. ET. That will also be the only TSN game in this mix through early December as they turn over most of their broadcast schedule to covering the FIFA World Cup games. This means all weekday games through the end of the month, other than that one Friday next week, will be on Sportsnet Ontario or SN1 only, including tonight’s game against the New Jersey Devils. The Saturday games will still be available on CBC for Hockey Night in Canada.

Other News

