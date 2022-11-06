FTB: Leafs fans holding their breath for word about Samsonov

The Maple Leafs continued the reversal of their losing road trip last night. After dominating the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday, the team followed it up with a 2-1 win over the Boston Bruins last night. Here’s our play-by-play recap of the game:

The big story though is not the win, but what happened to Ilya Samsonov. Brad Marchand was awarded a penalty shot in the game and in trying to make the save, Samsonov apparently injured himself. He didn’t return for the third period, with Erik Källgren replacing him.

other angles of Ilya Samsonov falling back after the penalty shot pic.twitter.com/cMz7T3ppEy — Omar (@TicTacTOmar) November 6, 2022

Needless to say, this is a potentially disastrous situation. Matt Murray is already out with an injury, and reportedly still needs more time to recover to a point he can play again.

Sheldon Keefe had no status update available immediately after the game, but right after midnight it was further reported the Leafs made a stop-gap move by signing one of the Marlies goalies to an NHL contract.

Apparently, TOR has signed G Keith Petruzzelli to an NHL deal. He was on an AHL contract, but will now be promoted w/Samsonov injured tonight. Was 6-0 with Marlies this year — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) November 6, 2022

This is a fluid situation, and signing Keith Petruzzelli could simply be for insurance purposes for the very short term. The Leafs are playing again today, in a very rare Sunday game, and at an also rare 5:00 p.m. start time. If Samsonov is now seriously injured too, then Källgren and Petruzzelli will be the tandem until some other arrangement can be made, or Murray can return.

Amazingly, this signing of Petruzzelli is only possible because of another event yesterday when the Leafs lost Nicolas Aubé-Kubel to the Washington Capitals who claimed him off waivers. The Capitals forward ranks are depleted from injuries, including to Tom Wilson, so it was no surprise they would make a waiver claim to grab him as they need bodies to fill lines, but if they hadn’t done that, the Leafs would be at the 50 contract limit and they would have had to find a way to dump a contract to get Petruzzelli signed, or make arrangements for someone to sit as an EBUG for today’s game. Here is Petruzzelli interviewed only two days ago by Todd Crocker. I’m sure at the time he wouldn’t believe only 48 hours later Kyle Dubas would be calling him with a contract offer.

What happens next will depend on how badly Samsonov is hurt. If it’s minor, then things can go back to normal later this week; the Leafs play on Tuesday, but then are off until Friday. If it’s major, well, anything could happen then. We will all have to sit and wait to see what will happen. OR WE COULD PANIC!

All the above being said, the Leafs did win last night, their second in a row, which should relieve even more of the concerns over the California slide.

We’ll have our preview of this... afternoon’s? Evening’s? Whatever you call 5:00 p.m., the game is then. Oh, and that’s 5:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time, by the way. Make sure you reset that clock on the stove and the microwave! Unless you have a “smart” microwave that is internet connected, because of course those exist even though I cannot fathom why. I am actually a weird person who doesn’t have a microwave, but that’s a story for another day.

Other News

Matt Knies is impressing with the University of Michigan. Will he play for the Leafs next season?

#LeafsForever prospect Matt Knies cleans up the rebound for his 7th goal and 11th point in his 10th game.pic.twitter.com/ZkMStDvnLR — More like Nikita GREATbyonkin (@brigstew86) November 6, 2022

The Edmonton Oilers were trounced by the Dallas Stars yesterday afternoon, losing 6-2. The game got quite out of hand with even the normally calm and collected Zach Hyman at the center of the maelstrom on two occasions. First he went in for a revenge hit on Joe Pavelski.

Then Jamie Benn showed him what he thought of his actions are Oilers-Stars the new Oilers-Flames?

Looked like Hyman and Benn were buddies... nope. pic.twitter.com/jrevwtdU3f — Tim and Friends (@timandfriends) November 5, 2022

Chucky is in mid-season form with his new team. Maybe Panthers-Kings is the new Flames-Oilers?

Matthew Tkachuk appears to poke his stick into the mask of Jonathan Quick and chaos ensues shortly after. pic.twitter.com/ov5fhrpbbI — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 6, 2022

The Mitchell Miller saga has a new twist with the NHLPA responding to Gary Bettman’s comments that he would not be allowed to play in the NHL with surprise.

Additionally, a source told ESPN that Mitchell Miller’s contract has been registered with the NHL and that there was nothing official from the League that would have prevented the @NHLBruins or any team from signing him. — Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) November 5, 2022

While I certainly agree that he should not play, and the Bruins move to sign him was stupid, there is now a question worth exploring regarding how Gary Bettman can decide that a player who signed a contract, which the NHL itself appears to have approved as valid, can be “not eligible” to play in the NHL. The power or authority he is invoking to make this decision should be explained and examined.

Bettman says Bruins newcomer Mitchell Miller 'not eligible' to play in NHL - CBC

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said Saturday that Mitchell Miller is not eligible to play in the league, one day after the defenceman signed an entry-level contract with the Boston Bruins. The 20-year-old Miller was selected by Arizona in the fourth round of the 2020 draft, but the Coyotes relinquished his draft rights for bullying a Black classmate with developmental disabilities in middle school.

Report: Borje Salming Planning to Attend Hockey Hall of Fame Festivities as ALS Battle Continues - SI

Swedish news outlet Hänt Nyheter reports that Borje Salming is planning to fly to Toronto to receive treatment for ALS and attend Hockey Hall of Fame festivities scheduled for this month.

