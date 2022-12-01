FTB: How many games in a row can Mitch get a point?

Welcome to December. The Maple Leafs ended November with a bang last night, defeating the San Jose Sharks 3-1 with Ilya Samsonov back in the Leafs net having a great game. Here’s our full recap:

The game brought Mitch Marner’s point streak up to 18, doing it this time with a hard-earned goal on a very difficult shot from a tricky angle.

MITCH MARNER



18-GAME POINT STREAK pic.twitter.com/3OEPsWMKbr — Omar (@TicTacTOmar) December 1, 2022

Now we get the fun of wondering how far can this go? The Leafs have 57 games left this season, so in theory he could get to 75. No pressure, Mitchell. We have a poll below.

The Leafs next game is Saturday against the Lightning in Tampa. This is the first time the Leafs will go two days without playing a game since November 13 and 14, so they may get one of these as a day off and lineup news may not come out until tomorrow, and we’re interested in that news because of yet another injury. This time it was Calle Jarnkrok who left last night’s game half way through. The prognosis doesn’t sound good.

Sheldon Keefe says Calle Jarnkrok is “going to miss some time” with his groin injury. Imaging to come. @BodogCA @RinkWideTOR — David Alter (@dalter) December 1, 2022

On the other hand, it sounds nearly certain that Conor Timmins will finally make his Leafs debut on Saturday.

Meanwhile, two Leafs prospects had success in their games yesterday. First up was Dmitri Ovchinnikov, from the 2020 draft if you have lost track.

#LeafsForever prospect Dmitri Ovchinnikov shows off a burst of speed and a perfectly placed backhand to score the winning goal for Sibir today. He has 5 goals and 8 points in 39 KHL games.pic.twitter.com/xUEMwWdEKz — More like Nikita GREATbyonkin (@brigstew86) November 30, 2022

Then there’s this year’s draft pick Fraser Minten, who is tearing up the WHL with the Kamloops Blazers.

#LeafsForever prospect Fraser Minten scores his second of the game and 9th of the season, with a nice power move to the net off the rush. He has three points in a blowout vs Regina.pic.twitter.com/7Bkgjq9Lzi — More like Nikita GREATbyonkin (@brigstew86) December 1, 2022

Other News

Golden Knights Trade Zack Hayes to Hurricanes for Future Considerations - Knights On Ice

This move's only purpose is to relieve the Vegas Golden Knights of one contract to open a spot for another. This trade signals another one is coming soon.

2 charged after fight in crowd at Winnipeg Jets to be banned for life - CBC News

The events, which were widely shared on social media, caused such a commotion that both NHL officials and players from the Jets and Avalanche stood on the ice watching the fracas in the crowd.

Kris Letang to be sidelined indefinitely after suffering a stroke - PensBurgh

Letang previously had a stroke in 2014. Testing at the time revealed that Letang was born with a small hole in the wall of his heart. He is reported to be stable and doing OK, but his hockey career is up in the air.

Canadian hockey parents frustrated as foreign-born kids asked to apply for transfer - CBC

Mark Donkers of Sarnia, Ont., is your typical hockey-loving Canadian kid. But Mark was told last month he couldn't keep playing on the team until he provided more documentation, because he wasn't born in Canada, and rules of the Zurich-based International Ice Hockey Federation require the 11-year-old first have permission from his native Mexico to play hockey in Canada.