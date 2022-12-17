FTB: Maple Leafs make cuts

Good morning Toronto Maple Leafs fans!

The blue and white got a little light yesterday with two members of the Leafs family moving on.

First up is Eric Joyce. According to Chris Johnston he and the Maple Leafs decided to end his contract early, and move on. Joyce was working as the Director of Hockey Strategy and Pro Scouting with the team. He has been with the Leafs since 2020, after spending seven seasons with the Florida Panthers. He was given the pro scouting department to run last season, and no reason was given for his departure. Be it budget cuts or philosophical differences, the Leafs found some good signings in the pro ranks while he was around.

After that is one we were expecting, with defender Axel Rindell clearing unconditional waivers and being released from his contract. The 2020 sixth round pick didn’t mesh with the Growlers or Marlies, so he’s now free to find other opportunities.

Rindell leaving the organization frees up a contract spot, so trade incoming?

There was no other Leafs news, everyone is still talking about Mitch Marner’s point streak ending against the Rangers.

Jakub Vrana has been reinstated by the NHL/NHLPA and can return to the Red Wings.

The Oilers are looking for a defender. Canucks want bug bucks for Bo. Here’s some rumors.

Brigstew has the prospect GIFs you need.

#LeafsForever prospect Brandon Lisowsky goes into the middle of three opponents when they have the puck and somehow winds up roofing it. I still can't really tell how the hell he sniped it like that, but it's his 16th goal of the season.pic.twitter.com/TLyDekmNIG — More like Nikita GREATbyonkin (@brigstew86) December 17, 2022

Tonight, the Maple Leafs are in Washington to take on the Capitals, and Alex Ovechkin is looking to tie Gordie Howe’s record of 801 goals. Will the Maple Leafs let him, or stand in his way?

Find out tonight! At Seven! Ish!