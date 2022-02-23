FTB: The Maple Leafs transactions so far...

Good morning Toronto Maple Leafs fans!

With the 2022 NHL trade deadline approaching, I thought it would be a good idea to go over all of the moves the Leafs have made this season so far. Maybe it will give us some insight to what GM Kyle Dubas is thinking, maybe it won’t. Maybe it will fill out my character requirements, who knows?

These are Maple Leafs moves only, yes I know Josh Ho-Sang got a PTO but he’s a Marlie.

Free Agents

Petr Mrázek, G - 3 years, $11.4M

Michael Bunting, F - 2 years, $1.9M

Michael Amadio, F - 1 year, $750K

Kurtis Gabriel, F - 1 year, $750K

David Kämpf , F - 2 years, $3M

Ondřej Kaše F - 1 year, $1.25M

Nick Ritchie, F - 2 years, $5M

Alex Biega, D - 1 year, $750K

Carl Dahlström, D - 1 year, $750K

Brent Seney, F - 1 year, $750K

William Villeneuve, D - 3 years, $835K (QMJHL)

Braeden Kressler, F - 3 years, $835K (OHL)

Extensions

Morgan Rielly, D - 8 years, $60M

Trades

Maple Leafs acquire Brennan Mennel (D) from Minnesota for a 2022 conditional 7th

Maple Leafs acquire Kyle Clifford (F) from St. Louis for Future Considerations

Maple Leafs acquire Chad Krys (D) from Chicago for Kurtis Gabriel (F)

Maple Leafs acquire Ryan Dzingel (F) and Ilya Lyubushkin (D) from Arizona in exchange for Nick Ritchie and a condition pick

Maple Leafs acquire Carter Hutten (G) from Arizona in exchange for future considerations

Waiver Claims

Adam Brooks (F)

Waiver Losses

Vegas Golden Knights claim Adam Brooks (F)

Winnipeg Jets* claim Adam Brooks (F)

San Jose Sharks claim Ryan Dzingel (F)

There we go. What we see is a focus on defense, which was the Leafs biggest flaw last year. Most of the free agents are on the Marlies right now. They’ve traded away two of those signings as well and boy I forgot how expensive Ritchie was. Yeesh.

When will we add more to this list? The trade deadline is just under a month away (March 21st) so hopefully we get a big move or two.

Elsewhere in Leafs land...

Ugh, a loss.

Hey, the new guy!

Poor Muzzin.

JT Miller?

It’s chaos all the time!

And other stuff, you know, that you’ll post in the comments.

No game today (thankfully) so check out some live streams from your local municipal council / boards. Sometimes they’re a real hoot.

Enjoy your day!