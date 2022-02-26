Saturday FTB: Leafs head to Detroit

Good morning, and happy Saturday to everyone.
The Maple Leafs jetted off to Detroit yesterday to play the Red Wings tonight. We’ll have a preview/game chat post closer to game time, which is 7:30, so don’t get caught out.
Yesterday, Sheldon Keefe confirmed that Nick Robertson will play, Jack Campbell (from Port Huron) will start, and that several of the Leafs are suffering from whatever caused Ilya Mikheyev to leave the last game.
Nick Robertson making an impression as Leafs practice opens with some breakaways pic.twitter.com/2Ussurm71N— Mark Masters (@markhmasters) February 25, 2022
Some things to read/watch if you’re interested:
It’s time to set the table for a Three Course Conversation— Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) February 25, 2022
@AM34, Jack Campbell, and Jason Spezza join @MarkFraser02 to learn more about @Simmonds17 cultural background through food and discuss each other's experiences on and off the ice.#LeafsForever | #BlackHistoryMonth
The 2021-22 Mike Smith Highlight Package. #battler pic.twitter.com/FlKaZ6ZVeE— Ryan Robinson (@BlogManRy) February 24, 2022
Lots of Leafs content in this one, always read the original:
32 Thoughts, written version: https://t.co/gSd1am4Jxm— Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) February 25, 2022
Ice Breakers Stars and Joe Pavelski begin preliminary extension talks #TexasHockey #CBJ taking calls on forward Alexandre Texier, who is drawing significant interest.https://t.co/hIzk4uruJT— Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) February 24, 2022
Yesterday, Alex Ovechkin met the media:
Presidents' Trophy race got fun. pic.twitter.com/GK8QV1hVfh— Micah Blake McCurdy (@IneffectiveMath) February 25, 2022
Former Canadian Olympian and long-time human rights advocate Bruce Kidd is calling on Canada’s federal government to suspend future travel visas to Russian athletes in the wake of the country’s invasion of Ukraine.— SportsCentre (@SportsCentre) February 26, 2022
Story from @rwesthead: https://t.co/chM30FxixN pic.twitter.com/z7xqbQMJ24
This was recently updated:
I highly recommend everyone read it.
