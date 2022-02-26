 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Saturday FTB: Leafs head to Detroit

Don’t get caught by the weird start time tonight.

By KatyaKnappe
Toronto Maple Leafs v Detroit Red Wings Photo by Dave Reginek/NHLI via Getty Images

Good morning, and happy Saturday to everyone.

The Maple Leafs jetted off to Detroit yesterday to play the Red Wings tonight. We’ll have a preview/game chat post closer to game time, which is 7:30, so don’t get caught out.

Yesterday, Sheldon Keefe confirmed that Nick Robertson will play, Jack Campbell (from Port Huron) will start, and that several of the Leafs are suffering from whatever caused Ilya Mikheyev to leave the last game.

