Saturday FTB: Leafs head to Detroit

The Maple Leafs jetted off to Detroit yesterday to play the Red Wings tonight. We’ll have a preview/game chat post closer to game time, which is 7:30, so don’t get caught out.

Yesterday, Sheldon Keefe confirmed that Nick Robertson will play, Jack Campbell (from Port Huron) will start, and that several of the Leafs are suffering from whatever caused Ilya Mikheyev to leave the last game.

Nick Robertson making an impression as Leafs practice opens with some breakaways pic.twitter.com/2Ussurm71N — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) February 25, 2022

It’s time to set the table for a Three Course Conversation

@AM34, Jack Campbell, and Jason Spezza join @MarkFraser02 to learn more about @Simmonds17 cultural background through food and discuss each other's experiences on and off the ice.#LeafsForever | #BlackHistoryMonth — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) February 25, 2022

Ice Breakers Stars and Joe Pavelski begin preliminary extension talks #TexasHockey #CBJ taking calls on forward Alexandre Texier, who is drawing significant interest.https://t.co/hIzk4uruJT — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) February 24, 2022

Yesterday, Alex Ovechkin met the media:

Presidents' Trophy race got fun. pic.twitter.com/GK8QV1hVfh — Micah Blake McCurdy (@IneffectiveMath) February 25, 2022

Former Canadian Olympian and long-time human rights advocate Bruce Kidd is calling on Canada’s federal government to suspend future travel visas to Russian athletes in the wake of the country’s invasion of Ukraine.



Story from @rwesthead: https://t.co/chM30FxixN pic.twitter.com/z7xqbQMJ24 — SportsCentre (@SportsCentre) February 26, 2022

