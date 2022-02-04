All the All Star Game info you need

The 2022 NHL All Star Game events begin on the ice tonight with the Skills Competition, followed by the All Star Game itself tomorrow afternoon, and the All Star hangovers on Sunday.

When can I watch these excellent displays of All Star Skills you may ask? Great question, AND I have an answer for you!

2022 NHL All Star Game Skills Competition

Friday, February 4th - 7:30PM EST

T-Mobile Arena, Bellagio Fountain, Las Vegas Strip

TV: ESPN, Sportsnet, TVA Sports

2022 NHL All Star Game

Saturday, February 5th - 3:00PM EST

T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas

TV: ESPN, Sportsnet, TVA Sports

2022 NHL All Star Hangover Competition

Sunday, February 6th - 9:00AM EST

Various hotels / bars / parking lots in Las Vegas

The Toronto Maple Leafs are sending two players to this year’s All Star Game: Auston Matthews (duh) makes his fourth ASG appearance and Jack Campbell makes his debut, because the Atlantic goaltending is Campbell, Andrei Vasilevskiy, and a bunch of cats in a burlap sack.

There are also several former Maple Leafs playing in the games:

Nazem Kadri, Colorado Avalanche

Frederik Andersen, Carolina Hurricanes

Roman Josi*, Nashville Predators

John Gibson*, Anaheim Ducks

*Players picked via traded away Maple Leafs picks

Campbell and Matthews won’t perform in every competition, here are the ones they’ve been assigned to:

Jack Campbell: Dunkin’ NHL Save Streak

A simple competition, it will see which goalie can make the most saves in a row. His opponents:

Andrei Vasilevskiy, TBL

Frederik Andersen, CAR

Tristan Jarry, PIT

Cam Talbot, MIN

Juuse Saros, NSH

Thatcher Demko, VAN

John Gibson, ANA

Auston Matthews: Las Vegas NHL 21 in 22

A new challenge for the 2022 All Star Game, players will have five shots to make the best Blackjack hand they can by shooting at giant playing cards, making sure their hand goes no higher than 21.

The event will take place on the Las Vegas Strip, and should be interesting to watch. Will players try and go for blackjack right away, or go for low cards and slowly build up?

His opponents:

Nazem Kadri, COL

Joe Pavelski, DAL

Steven Stamkos, TBL

Brady Tkachuk, OTT

Other Events:

Verizon NHL Fastest Skater™

Discover NHL Fountain Face-Off™

EA SPORTS NHL Hardest Shot™

adidas NHL Breakaway Challenge™

Honda NHL Accuracy Shooting

Taking place in front of the Bellagio fountain, the event is..well. Interesting?

In the Fountain Face-Off, eight players will compete on, well, unfrozen ice. They will take a boat to what Mayer called “center water” in front of the Bellagio and see who can shoot pucks into five targets in the least amount of time. There will be a qualifying round and a head-to-head final.

Vegas Baby!

If you want to watch with fellow Leafs fans, I’m sure we’ll make a GDT or something.

Enjoy your day everyone!

Teal blob of doom:

February 3rd, 2022

Canada versus Switzerland

Final Score: 12 - 1

Canada - Corsi/Shot Attempts For% (all situations): 74.4%

Switzerland - Corsi/Shot Attempts For% (all situations): 25.6% pic.twitter.com/GkIz3cWTYQ — An Nguyen (@nguyenank_) February 4, 2022

I’ll show you the shot plot separately:

Follow An Nguyen for plots from all the games.

And China defeated Denmark to pick up their first ever win at Olympic hockey.