Sunday FTB: The Maple Leafs head outside

Good morning Toronto Maple Leafs fans!

Today the Leafs step outside for the fourth time as the visit the Buffalo Sabres in Hamilton to play in the 2022 Tim Hortons Heritage Classic. It’s a fitting sponsor for the game, as Tim Hortons founder Tim Horton played for both of the teams playing in the Tim Hortons Heritage Classic at Tim Hortons Field.

Tim Hortons!

The Maple Leafs aren’t dominant outside, but do have a winning record. Come, take a walk through the past with me.

Game One: Michigan State University “The Big House”

January 1st, 2014

Toronto Maple Leafs at Detroit Red Wings

Final score: Toronto 3 - Detroit 2 (Shootout)

The game started kind of hilariously, as John-Michael Liles was traded after he skated in warmups, to the Hurricanes for Tim Gleason.

105,491 people watched Detroit Red Wings legend Daniel Alfredsson score the opening goal, then the Leafs would take the lead after goals from James van Riemsdyk and Tyler Bozak, before Justin Abdelkader tied things up. What a bunch of names.

Tyler Bozak would score the game winner in the shootout, beating Jimmy Howard.

Game Two: Centennial Classic at BMO Field

January 1st, 2017

Toronto Maple Leafs host the Detroit Red Wings

Final Score: Toronto 5 - Detroit 4 (Overtime)

Same two teams, extra time again, but a bigger scoring game. In 2017 the Maple Leafs were a year out from the rebuild starting it’s upward trajectory and the kids put on a show. After a scoreless first, the Leafs responded to Anthony Manthas goal by scoring four straight from Leo Komarov, Auston Matthews, Connor Brown, and Mitch Marner.

Then they played to form and let the Red Wings tie the game.

However, Auston Matthews scored the game winner in overtime, celebrating the Maple Leafs 100th birthday in style.

Game Three: NHL Stadium Series at Navy-Marine Corps Stadium

March 8th, 2018

Toronto Maple Leafs at Washington Capitals

Final Score: Washington 5 - Toronto 2

Yeesh, talk about blowing it on the big stage.

The Capitals took the lead when Evgeny Kuznetsov scored his 20th goal of the season and they never lost it. Nazem Kadri and Zach Hyman would score for the Leafs, but it was an easy win for the Capitals.

Will the Maple Leafs win this one in regulation? Lose in a shootout? Remember, the Sabres have never won outdoors.

Come on, it’s the Sabres. It’s not like thy lost badly to them recently or anything....

The Leafs showed up to practice in style.

These jerseys are really, really, growing on me.

The Maple Leafs have reportedly looked into a couple goalies around the league.

Some big, awesome news:

Anyway, that’s all I have for you. I’m jetlagged from my mystery trip and it’s also the time change, and oh crap my flights leaving.