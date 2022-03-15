Tuesday FTB: A trade, some complaining and the Leafs are up to something

Good Morning! There was actually a trade yesterday:

TRADE:



To Colorado #Avalanche :

D Josh Manson (50% retained)



To Anaheim #Ducks:

D Drew Helleson (Signing Rights)

2023 2nd RD pick (COL)https://t.co/pOmLyOFpH0 — CapFriendly (@CapFriendly) March 14, 2022

But why didn’t Dubas get him, OMG, I didn’t even want him, but Dubas is so dumb, and...

For the record, Josh Manson wasn't very open to waiving his NTC to go to Toronto. — Nick Alberga (@thegoldenmuzzy) March 14, 2022

Huh. Well that’s never happened before.

Joking aside — Taylor Hall wasn’t interested either — this will happen a lot more. It is what it is. A large number of US-based players think Canada has too many rules, not enough freedom, and they just don’t want to come here. Even if that thought isn’t really formed, Gary Bettman saying, “Canada!” in this tone of utter irritation doesn’t help.

Some of the issues are real — changing countries with school age kids is tough. But I delved a little deeper than anecdotes on US-born free agents signing in Canada and it is really uncommon. The level of fame in a Canadian city is much higher. No one would ever know who Pierre Engvall is on the street in most NHL cities, for example.

You can moan about this or see it as an opportunity to cull out the players who aren’t really “all or nothing” about winning.

It starts with a whinge about how Leafs fans just aren’t monolith in their opinions enough, which always makes me laugh, but I think the conclusion is obvious and the choice of header pic is apt.

Yesterday seemed to be one of those days where I got to see how many people are obsessed with the Toronto Maple Leafs. The carrying on over the Matthews suspension as every fan who hates the Leafs, showed how little the Leafs mean to them by tripping over their, uh, laces, to post about it.

This guy, though, this is hilarious:

TSN on 23-year-old Kirill Kaprizov last year: Too old to win the Calder



TSN on 26-year-old Michael Bunting this year: Literally campaigning for him to win the Calder



Funny how TSN stops caring about changing the Calder criteria when a Leafs player is a candidate pic.twitter.com/cDiFsmaDKz — Toronto Sports Network (@TSN_Parody) March 15, 2022

I don’t think TSN employs* two people more different in their outlook than Pierre LeBrun and Travis Yost. So aside from the wholly irrational desire to anthropomorphize a media outlet and demand they have a house opinion on every topic for ~consistency — unless you’re complaining about groupthink — this is all very, very silly. But he followed the correct form of screenshotting two things and juxtaposing them, so it must be true, right?

* Yost isn’t even an employee, he’s freelance.

The chaser on that shot is that a man who calls himself a sportswriter RTd that. He hates the Leafs at the moment, so anything kind of anti-Toronto, he’s up for.

#Leafs have assigned forward Nic Robertson to the minors and recalled Carl Dahlström. https://t.co/tsHjf0Gzyn — CapFriendly (@CapFriendly) March 14, 2022

I got nothing on this one. Maybe it’s just giving Dahlström a day’s NHL pay, and is about to be reversed, but it’s also possible the Leafs want a centre on the roster for a couple of games, and the forward they recall today will not be Robertson.

Interesting wrinkle to this #NHL trade deadline: Teams seem to prefer (and are asking for) 2023 draft picks over 2022.



Deep dive on @DailyFaceoff, with help from @chrismpeters, incl: Which players will generate first-round picks? Which picks are in play?https://t.co/2feR00em2f — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) March 14, 2022

That’s a good article, but if GMs are really doing that, they’ve sold themselves a bill of goods on the “strength” of the drafts.

Hearing that Anton Khudobin is undergoing hip surgery today. The Stars will have an official medical update on him Tuesday.

Reading into that, not sure why the Stars would be willing to move backup Braden Holtby now given their playoff race. But I guess who knows. We shall see. — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) March 14, 2022

Okay, let me see if I’ve got them all here, aside from that news:

Miro Heiskanen has mono, so the chances of the Stars trading Klingberg are now basically zero

Jakob Chychrun is out 2-4 weeks with an undisclosed LBI

The rest of the Ducks UFAs really are for sale

Vancouver may be swinging back around to trying to move Jaro Halak but he has a full NMC

Vancouver seems unlikely to be moving JT Miller

The Sharks keep saying they want to keep Hertl and keep not signing him

Ottawa now doesn’t want to trade expiring UFA Anton Forsberg, which is an interesting choice

With Ukraine under attack in a war, youth players from Kharkiv got stranded in Hungary and couldn't return home. But the hockey family in many countries supports young players forced to flee their homes. ❤️



Read more⤵️ https://t.co/zjmb6avGYn — IIHF (@IIHFHockey) March 15, 2022

That’s all for now. We have six days to the deadline and there’s lots of time for teams to change their minds on who they want to move out. Anything can happen, but not much likely will.

Happy Tuesday, everyone.

Oh, wait... there’s a game today, who is that again... Oh, Dallas. Well they better recall Robertson, come on, guys.