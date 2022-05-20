FTB: Playoff long weekend

It’s the Friday before a long weekend, and couldn’t we all use a nice break right about now? Look out for the thunder storms passing through the city today and tomorrow. Here’s the news of the morning.

The NHL will not have the full “red carpet” style event for the NHL Awards this year, opting for a more streamlined show which will last one hour on a day off during the Cup Final. Some awards will be announced in advance on the days leading up to that event. Here’s the schedule:

The @NHL will begin revealing 2022 #NHLAwards winners Wednesday, June 1.



The winners of 7 trophies will be announced from June 1-7, exclusively by NHL national rightsholders during pregame shows in the Conference Finals. A live show will follow June 21: https://t.co/UfWsevKxGw pic.twitter.com/1pAhLsWWgJ — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) May 19, 2022

Chloe Primerano is making a name for herself in the men’s hockey world by showing enough skill to be drafted into the WHL yesterday.

Chloe Primerano became the first female skater to be drafted into the @CHLHockey after the @WHLGiants drafted her 268th overall. @RonMacLeanHTH and the panel chatted with Chloe about being selected in the #WHLDraft, who she models her game after and much more! pic.twitter.com/BCal1fyXKd — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 20, 2022

The Predators extending John Hynes? Not sure that’s the right move.

John Hynes’ expiring contract includes a one-year team option, but I am hearing that the Predators have signed Hynes to a new multi-year contract. — Adam Vingan (@AdamVingan) May 18, 2022

Playoff Series

The Tampa Bay Lightning took a 2-0 series lead last night against the Florida Panthers scoring the game winning goal with only three seconds left.

The St. Louis Blues tied up their series 1-1 against the Colorado Avalanche, winning their game 4-1.

Tonight we have the second games of the Hurricanes vs. Rangers series at 8:00 p.m. and the Calgary Flames vs. Edmonton Oilers at 10:30 p.m.. We’ll see if the Flames and Oilers can produce as wild a games as they had on Wednesday with the 9-6 Calgary win.

We’ll be here with new FTBs all weekend as the second round play out their games #2 through #4. See what I did there? Games 2 to 4 for May 24. Except the 24th is after the long weekend is over. But it still works!

For now, have a good Friday.