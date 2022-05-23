Monday’s FTB: Hometown discounts and potential sweeps

Good Monday morning, everyone. Happy Holiday to those taking a day off. For those who went camping this weekend in Ontario:

Some Victoria Day content:

Some hockey content:

Surprising news from the @SJSeaDogs. Sources say head coach Gordie Dwyer has been let go. Saint John is hosting the Memorial Cup next month. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) May 22, 2022

Leafs’ prospect William Villeneuve plays for this team, and will get to experience a new coach in the Mem Cup later on in June.

Also, Rocky Thompson joins the Sea Dogs in an advisory role. Thompson is a former Saint John Flame who went through the same situation the Sea Dogs are in when he coached the Windsor Spitfires in '17. — Jeff Marek (@JeffMarek) May 23, 2022

Yes it’s only Norway, and yes this game, and the final Sweden game is really just a warmup for the quarterfinals, but I like seeing Leafs players have fun. Some people don’t, and just want reasons to be mad at them. My recommendation is to cut them dead when you see them at the next society ball. <— more Victorian content.

NHL source tells me that no fine or suspension is expected for Blues goalie Jordan Binnington for allegedly throwing a water bottle at Nazem Kadri during a postgame interview after Game 3. @StLouisBlues @Avalanche — Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) May 22, 2022

The Avalanche say local law enforcement are working with the NHL team to investigate threats made to forward Nazem Kadri after Game 3 against the Blues.https://t.co/CjlOlxpC9h — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 22, 2022

In NHL News, Florida floundered to Tampa, and the Lightning now lead that series 3-0.

Goal by Chris Kreider .. assists by Zibanejad & Trouba#Hurricanes 0 #NYR 2 P2 pic.twitter.com/RuohRovAJy — Sᴘᴏʀᴛs 24/7 (@Sports_24x7_) May 22, 2022

The Rangers won to get that series to 2-1:

#LetsGoCanes in #StanleyCup playoffs:



Home: 6-0

Road: 0-4



Game 4 at MSG on Tuesday night. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) May 22, 2022

Gallant also yelling “Shut the fuck up” at DeAngelo as the teams finally leave the ice. — Arthur Staple (@StapeAthletic) May 22, 2022

And two teams in Alberta also played hockey.

Milan Lucic hits Mike Smith and.... everything happens. pic.twitter.com/mKULlikcOb — Shayna (@hayyyshayyy) May 23, 2022

Edmonton now leads that series 2-1.

Later on today, I’ll briefly lay out the RFA situation, as that’s the next order of business, in my opinion. Tomorrow I’ll have the offseason salary cap calculation, which also includes a bare-bones projected roster. I have hastily added Giordano to it.

Also this week, I will open up the can of worms that is the Leafs’ goalie issue, and you can help by telling me if any goalie has been bought out since the Flyers used a compliance buyout on Bryzgalov. They don’t exist anymore, so in the current CBA regime since 2013, has any goalie been bought out? I think it’s no, but maybe I’ve forgotten someone.