FTB: How’s the hockey doing?

Good morning Toronto Maple Leafs fans!

It’s almost June, the unofficial start of summer has passed us by and now we’re heading into the most wonderful time of the year: Ontario swamp weather.

Despite it being an unusual sight around here, there is still hockey happening. Odd, I know, but so it goes. Let’s take a look at what’s going on.

NHL

It’s round two of the NHL playoffs still, but there was only one game last night where the St. Louis Blues beat the Colorado Avalanche to set that series 3-2 for the Avalanche. You may recognise who scored the game winning goal in OT.

The Tampa Bay Lightning swept the Florida Panthers, the New York Rangers and Carolina Hurricanes are tied at two each, and the Edmonton Oilers lead the Calgary Flames 3-1. The Hurricanes host the Rangers tonight at 7, and the Flames host the Oilers at 9:30.

In other NHL news:

AHL

The Marlies missed the playoffs, so do we care?

It’s the division finals and things look like this:

Springfield Thunderbirds lead Charlotte Checkers 1-0

Laval Rocker lead the Rochester Americans 2-0

Chicago Wolves lead the Milwaukee Admirals 2-0

Stockton Heat lead the Colorado Eagles 2-0

ECHL

The Newfoundland Growlers are in the conference finals, looking to win another Kelly Cup. The Growlers trail the Florida Everblades 3-0 in a long travel series.

In the west, the Toledo Walleye lead the Utah Grizzlies 2-1.

OHL

The kids in Ontario are also in their conference finals, with the undefeated Hamilton Bulldogs leading the North Bay Battalion 2-0. Out west, Maple Leafs prospect Braeden Kressler and the Flint Firebirds are tied with the Windsor Spitfires.

QMJHL

William Villeneuve and the Saint John Sea Dogs are out, and waiting for their guests to show up for the Memorial Cup, but the Q are in the semi-finals of the playoffs.

The Charlottetown Islanders are leading the Sherbrooke Phoenix 1-0 and the Quebec Remparts and Shawnigan Cataractes started their series last night, but didn’t finish the game by the time I’m typing this.

WHL

The WHL conference finals go on, and with two series left we’ve almost found out which team will not win any games at the Memorial Cup.

The Edmonton Oil Kings lead the Winnieg Ice 2-1 and the Kamloops Blazers lead the Seattle Thunderbirds 2-1.

IIHF

The World Championships quarter finals begin today.

Germany vs Czechia

Sweden vs Canada

Switzerland vs USA

Finland vs Slovakia

Apologies to Great Britain and Italy who went winless in the preliminary rounds.

Finally, some good news.

Enjoy your day everyone.