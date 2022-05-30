FTB: Playoffs?

Good morning Toronto Maple Leafs fans!

It's the final day of May and it looks like hockey is really still going along with this whole playoffs thing.

Seems excessive.

Ignoring that, there was some major Maple Leafs news:

While the Leafs failed Spezza as a player, maybe they'll get him a cup as an executive.

Some rumors tossed out there that we should talk about:

Jake Muzzin to the LA Kings is opinion right now. The player had a full No Move Clause and while freeing up that cap space would be great, I don't see the Kings doing a take back.

Ilya Mikheyev not returning is speculation and guessing based on potential asking price and cap space.

Petr Mrázek not coming back would be great but also opinion about how the Leafs get out of cap trouble.

Okay, so, those playoffs.

In the NHL it's game seven between the Carolina Hurricanes and the New York Rangers tonight at 8PM.

Winner faces the Tampa Bay Lightning, lucky them.

Out west the Colorado Avalanche and Edmonton Oilers will start their Western Conference Final series soon.

The AHL Conference Finals are set but in true AHL fashion they're waiting for the Weekend to start.

It's Springfield vs Laval and Chicago vs Stockton.

In the ECHL the Growlers are out, losing their ECF in five games for Flordia. Florida now takes on the Toledo Walleye for the Kelly Cup.

With the elimination of the Growlers, it's down to Braeden Kressler to give the Leafs a cup. He and the Flint Firebirds are still fighting the Windsor Spitfires in the OHL WCF. Flint holds a 3-2 series lead, game six is tomorrow.

Alright. A quick set up for your chatting needs

Enjoy your day folks.