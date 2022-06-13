FTB: The stage is set for the Stanley Cup Final

The weekend began with the Tampa Bay Lightning defeating the New York Rangers to win the NHL Eastern Conference.

At the same time as the Lightning go back to the Stanley Cup Final for the third year in a row, it is the end of another era. The long running Jaromir Jagr connection to the Stanley Cup Final has ended. It can of course start up again, there’s still plenty of young players still in the league who played with him in his final years with the Panthers, but it’s the end of the continuous streak.

The New York Rangers were eliminated, bringing an end to an era.



For the first time since 1979 an NHL teammate of Jaromir Jagr wont play in the #StanleyCup Final. pic.twitter.com/8iss8SNNWX — The Athletic NHL (@TheAthleticNHL) June 12, 2022

The Stanley Cup Final schedule is out. All games announced so far will be at 8:00 p.m. ET and broadcast on CBC, SN, and ABC, though the final three “if necessary” games could have a different schedule, but that seems unlikely.

Game #1: Lightning @ Avalanche, Wednesday June 15

Game #2: Lightning @ Avalanche, Saturday June 18

Game #3: Avalanche @ Lightning, Monday June 20

Game #4: Avalanche @ Lightning, Wednesday June 22

Game #5: Lightning @ Avalanche, Friday June 24

Game #6: Avalanche @ Lightning, Sunday June 26

Game #7: Lightning @ Avalanche, Tuesday June 28

There’s two key players out injured on both sides, and both teams are being coy about whether or not Nazem Kadri and Brayden Point will be back to play for the first game of the series.

Nazem Kadri and Andrew Cogliano skated again this morning, both without sticks. Asked if either has been ruled out for Game 1, Jared Bednar said, “not yet.” — Peter Baugh (@Peter_Baugh) June 12, 2022

Other News

The women’s under-18 world championship has reached the final games, and it will be Canada vs. USA for the gold medal again, though the USA had a scare in their semi-final with Sweden holding them to a tie before they pulled ahead late in the third period. Team Canada made the final by defeating Finland, with up and coming star Jade Iginla scoring the first goal of the game.

Here's the full replay of Iginla's goal as she just skates all around the zone. It's her second game of the tournament after getting injured in a pre tournament game #U18Worlds pic.twitter.com/hbEYCpj8qX — The Ice Garden (@TheIceGarden) June 12, 2022

Florida Everblades Win ECHL’s Kelly Cup - On the Forecheck

It’s the Nashville Predators affiliate’s second ECHL championship.

Sources: Flyers narrow down coaching search with Trotz and Tortorella - Daily Faceoff

Trotz, 59, has received reported expressions of interest for four other head coaching vacancies. Tortorella, 63, was believed to have completed his second interview on Thursday in Philadelphia. He is the second-winningest American-born coach in NHL history, behind former Flyers coach Peter Laviolette.

The Standing Committee on CDN Heritage is scheduled to meet Monday to debate calling Hockey Canada officials to testify re the settlement of a lawsuit related to an alleged sexual assault involving 8 former CHL players.

As of now, committee meeting scheduled to be held in camera. — Rick Westhead (@rwesthead) June 12, 2022

A note for those not familiar with the terminology, in camera is Latin and means the meeting will be held privately, and not broadcast on TV or have public minutes published.