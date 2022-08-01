FTB: Civic Hockey Holiday News

Welcome to August. The off-season is in full swing, but this year it will have more hockey than normal. The men’s World Junior Championship will be starting next week. Here at PPP, we will be starting our Top 25 Under 25 series at about the same time. But right now we have the Hlinka Gretzky Cup underway in Red Deer, Alberta. It’s an under-18 tournament frequently watched to see players one or two years away from potentially being drafted.

Canada opened the tournament yesterday with one hell of a win against the Swiss.

GAME OVER! | rolls to a 14-0 win over in their opening game of the preliminary round. 15 players found the scoresheet including starting goaltender Scott Ratzlaff.



@TSN_Sports

— Hlinka Gretzky Cup (@HlinkaMemorial) August 1, 2022

On the US side, William Whitelaw looks like one to watch.

— Spoked Z (@SpokedZ) July 31, 2022

Whitelaw is eligible for the next NHL Draft, though he has committed to the University of Minnesota and will start with them in the Fall of 2023.

Team Canada has the day off today, but they will be back tomorrow to play Slovakia.

Other News

Did you know there’s a rivalry between the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Anaheim Ducks? Don’t worry, no one else did either. But here is how it is presently going down.

Columbus Blue Jackets @StingerCBJ is locked in a challenge with the Dallas Stars mascot, Victor E. Green, with fan base bragging rights on the line. The mascots have been competing to see which fan base would send in more rubber duckies. https://t.co/b3JRKIoG0B pic.twitter.com/wBHa2mzU1l — WSYX ABC 6 (@wsyx6) July 30, 2022

The Maple Leafs have eight pre-season games this fall compared to six from last season. Anything can happen whether it be in games, practices, etc. that might resolve itself before the club has to be cap compliant. [SPECIES: this is very wishful thinking, and I do not think it is prudent to wait and see if someone is badly injured in a pre-season game to make major player signings.]

Let’s take a closer look at Don Granato following his first full NHL season as Sabres’ head coach.

And a goodbye to Nichelle Nichols who died yesterday at the age of 89. Here’s one of the best Uhura moments.