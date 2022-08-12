FTB: The World Juniors are a bit of a disaster

Good morning Toronto Maple Leafs fans!

Have you been watching the World Juniors? No, I haven’t either. Someone here has and they shared this tweet about who’s actually buying ad space during the prime time games on TSN.

So with the hockey sponsors withdrawing from the World Juniors we now get commercials during games you normally only see when you turn on the TV coming home drunk at 2 a.m. after a Saturday night out. pic.twitter.com/zuJ63NDHO3 — Pension Plan Puppets (@PPPLeafs) August 11, 2022

Now, you may just see this as an ad for Dr. Ho’s Pain Therapy System, but to me, it means a heck of a lot. Some background on myself, for 13 years out of college I worked in TV broadcasting operations, eventually becoming management in the TV Traffic Department. It’s not cars and highways, but building the schedules for promotions, commercials, and executing sponsorship deals.

Little brag, but you know those graphics that appear on the bottom of the screen, covering up some important details (called Lower Thirds) during the show you’re watching, and you hate? I created the system to accurately schedule and bill those so we could sell more of them! I’m not sorry.

Anyway, so commercials you see for these products that you call an 800 number to order are usually only shown in the middle of the afternoon/night for a good reason. No one is buying those timeslots because of low viewership.

These only air when no one bought the time in advance, so these are inserted to fill time and the network airing them only gets paid when someone calls the number. So TSN is basically giving away airtime during the World Junior Championships because no one wants to buy the airtime and be associated with the tournament right now.

What is usually a huge money maker for TSN is now a money pit.

Congratulations Hockey Canada, you’re going to make Bell cell phone bills go up.

In NHL news, Robin Lehner is out for next season, giving the Vegas Golden Knights the starting goalie Michael Hutchinson. I hope you enjoy the desert, Connor Bedard.

You want a recap of Leafs development camp? Of course you do.

Yesterday saw the launch of the 2022 Top 25 Under 25 and a 2022 seventh rounder was the first one on the list.

