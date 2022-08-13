FTB: Hockey news fit for a summer weekend

It’s a beautiful warm summer weekend, the perfect time to stay indoors to read about and watch hockey! Alternatively, if your name is Rasmus Sandin, you could sign a contract and give us some hard news to talk about.

We will continue with #23 on Monday.

For your watching, the World Junior Championships continue in Edmonton and today you can see Matthew Knies and Team USA play against Austria at 2:00 p.m. ET. Later in the day, Canada will play the Czech Republic and then Germany plays Switzerland, but there’s no Leafs prospects in either of those games, so who cares, right? This game against Austria should be a rout for the USA, so perhaps Knies will take the opportunity to get a bit more flashy and creative and we’ll see what he can really do.

It looks like someone already decided not to take my advice to stay in this weekend. Mitch Marner was out getting in some batting practice time with the Blue Jays yesterday.

#Leafs Mitch Marner taking some cuts in the cage as #BlueJays George Springer keeps a close eye on him. pic.twitter.com/ne2ViJgCTa — Hazel Mae (@thehazelmae) August 12, 2022

Looks like this time he was not wearing jorts, unlike his last trip over there, with the jorts even having those pre-made holes in them.

Our little Mitchy is growing up. Soon he’ll be wearing cargo shorts and have the pockets full of snacks and distractions for his kids like Seldo does. But please, people, don’t wear cargo shorts.

Other News

TLN Prospect #6: Alex Steeves' next step is a spot in the Maple Leafs lineup

Alex Steeves only wanted to do one thing when he entered the Maple Leafs organization last year, and that was dominate. [SPECIES: TLN is doing their version of the Top 25, but remember they only include bona fide prospects, not simply everyone under 25 years-old, so there’s no players who’ve already made the NHL in their list. Either way, Alex Steeves is an interesting one. He is clearly well-regarded in the organisation, so they will give him any chance available to move up, but it’s pretty crowded on the Leafs right now so those chances could be few and far between.]

Nazem Kadri Still Talking To Teams - The Hockey News

Nazem Kadri remains the biggest name available among this summer's unrestricted free agents. Rumors continue to link him to the New York Islanders, but the center's representatives are reportedly still talking with other clubs.

Restrictions may be gone, but 2022 world juniors feels like 'bubble' tournament - Sportsnet

For Canada games, lower bowl seats at the ends cost $134.50, and it’s almost $180 a ticket to sit closer to centre ice — for group stage games. Canada’s games have, so far, faced off at 4 p.m. local time on weekdays, a decision that’s been talked about in the media gallery as a head-scratcher.

