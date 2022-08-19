FTB: Draftville Nashville

Good morning Toronto Maple Leafs fans!

We finally had a busy news day yesterday, and hopefully it means we’ll be getting more news today and over the weekend.

The minor news first: The NHL announced that the 2023 NHL Awards and Draft will be held in Nashville next June.

The Awards will be held Monday, June 26th, while the Draft will run Wednesday, June 28 through Thursday, June 29. Book your hotels now!

The bigger news is that former Maple Leafs, 2022 Stanley Cup winner Nazem Kadri has finally signed a contract for next season and way beyond. Kadri will be a new centre for the Calgary Flames next season after signing a seven year $49 million deal.

“bUt KaDrI bLoCkEd A tRaDe To CaLgArY!” people are yelling, but listen. He did not want to leave the Maple Leafs in 2019, and used the limited powers he had to stop it from happening. He wanted to stay a Maple Leaf and that’s why he blocked the trade.

The trade and this signing are not related. Knock it off. Go outside.

So, to get Kadri on the Flames, Calgary had to make cap room so they trade Sean Monahan and a first round pick to the Montreal Canadiens for “future considerations” and boy did that trade ever come with the Encyclopedia Britannica of conditions.

1. In the event Calgary’s own 2024 first (1st) round choice is selection 20-32 (inclusive) (following the determination of the 2024 NHL Draft lottery results), then Montreal shall have the option, exercisable until 48 hours prior to the start of the 2024 NHL draft, to exchange the conditional 2025 or 2026 first round choice to become Calgary’s own 2024 first (1st) round choice); or, If Florida’s 2025 First (1st) Round Choice Transfers to Calgary (pursuant to the conditions on an earlier trade) 2. In the event the conditions to trigger Montreal’s option as noted in #1 above does not occur, or Montreal declines to exercise this option, the following conditions shall prevail: A) If both Calgary’s own 2025 first (1st) round choice and Florida’s 2025 first (1st) round choice (previously acquired by Calgary) are not in the top-10 selections of the 2025 NHL Draft (following the determination of the 2025 NHL Draft lottery results), then Montreal shall receive the earlier of the two (2) stated choices; or, B) If Calgary’s own 2025 first (1st) round choice is a top-10 selection and Florida’s 2025 first round selection (previously acquired by Calgary) is outside of the top-10 selections (following the determination of the 2025 NHL Draft lottery results), Montreal shall receive Florida’s 2025 first (1st) round choice). If Florida’s 2025 First Round Choice DOES NOT Transfer to Calgary (pursuant to the conditions on an earlier trade) 3. In the event the conditions to trigger Montreal’s option as noted in #1 above does not occur, or Montreal declines to exercise this option, the following conditions shall prevail: A. If Calgary’s own 2025 first (1st) round choice is not in the top-10 selections of the 2025 NHL Draft (following the determination of the 2025 NHL Draft lottery results), Montreal shall receive Calgary’s own 2025 first (1st) round choice, and additionally, 1) If Florida’s own 2025 first (1st) round choice is not in the top-10 selections of the 2025 NHL Draft (following the determination of the 2025 NHL Draft lottery results); and, 2) Florida’s 2025 first (1st) round choice has been transferred to another NHL Club; and, 3) Florida’s 2025 first round draft position is better than Calgary’s 2025 first round draft position; then Calgary will transfer their own 2025 fourth round choice to Montreal. B. If Calgary’s own 2025 first (1st) round choice is a top-10 selection (following the determination of the 2025 NHL Draft lottery results), Montreal shall receive Calgary’s 2025 first (1st) round choice, subject to the following condition below: 1) In the event Calgary’s 2025 first (1st) round choice is the first (1st) selection overall in the 2025 NHL Draft (following the determination of the 2025 NHL Draft lottery results), Calgary will retain its own 2025 first (1st) round choice and Montreal shall instead receive Calgary’s own 2025 third (3rd) round choice and a conditional 2026 first (1st) round choice. Montreal shall receive the better of Calgary’s 2026 first (1st) round choice or Florida’s 2026 first (1st) round choice (following the determination of the 2026 NHL Draft lottery results) (previously conditionally acquired by Calgary).

If you didn’t go cross-eyed trying to read that, good for you. I didn’t even try. I don’t care about these teams and I hope this all ends badly for both of them.

Speaking of ending badly! The Premier Hockey Federation, formerly the NWHL (no not that one) copyrighted the name for the Montreal team. They will be known as “The Force”.

The Premier Hockey Federation (formerly the NWHL) appears to have the name for its expansion team in Montreal.



The @PHF has filed trademark applications for:



1. FORCE MONTREAL

2. An "F" logo.



The filings were made on August 12 & 13 in Canada and the US.#Montreal #Hockey pic.twitter.com/cKfCIZpYrF — Josh Gerben (@JoshGerben) August 18, 2022

Still not as stupid a name as the Six. Also, heh.

With Kadri signed, will more moves be made now? A trade possibly? Another big name signing?

Here’s hoping for some more news.

Enjoy your day!