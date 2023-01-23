Monday FTB: Return of Leafsman

Hey, it’s Monday.

The Leafs are playing the Islanders.

They just waived Dryden Hunt yesterday to bring Brodie back, or call Holmberg back up? We’ll find out! UPDATE: We did!

Kyle Dubas was out scouting two pretty bad OHL teams yesterday, in Mississauga and Niagara.

Kyle Dubas is here at the Steelheads game — Adam (@TOSportsAdam) January 22, 2023

Neither team has many draft eligible prospects of note, so if I were to guess why he was scouting them I’d say it goes back to Kasper Larsen. He’s an overage defenseman who Toronto had at their camp this past off-season and seemed like a guy they might sign to an AHL deal, but he ultimately returned to the OHL for one more year.

Links From the Branches

There’s more shit from the fallout of the Canucks-Boudreau debacle. They finally fired him, and the usual sort of thing happened that some poor social media people who had nothing to do with how he was treated will have to deal with in terms of backlash.

Your dedication and passion for the game have created a lasting impact on the Vancouver Canucks and our community.



Thank you, Bruce. pic.twitter.com/EmfqMabBRG — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) January 22, 2023

If the reported TNT clause in Tocchet's contract is true that he had to give 4 weeks notice before leaving the network for a coaching job, then the Canucks potentially had this formally worked out before Christmas. https://t.co/Vm5JTMTFfZ — Sean Shapiro (@seanshapiro) January 22, 2023

There’s a name I haven’t heard in a while...

This will be Anton Strallman's first AHL game since April 25, 2009. https://t.co/VpXg9N1q9i — PATRICK WILLIAMS (@pwilliamsAHL) January 22, 2023

Referee Francois St. Laurent Injured at Kings/Predators... ouch.

Something cool from the annals of hockey history, courtesy of seldo.