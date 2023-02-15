FTB: Schools are out for the Marlies

The Maple Leafs are back in action tonight against the Chicago Blackhawks at 7:00 p.m. ET tonight in Toronto. We’ll have our preview of the game out later this morning.

In the meantime, it’s an early start for the Toronto Marlies today, hosting the Utica Comets (New Jersey Devils affiliates) at the Coliseum for an 11:00 a.m. start time. It’s a school day game with students from the Toronto District School board out for a break from classes to watch them play. These are usually a packed house and very very loud events; it’s usually about 7,000 screaming kids, and they love that “get loud meter” during the game, though my ears kind of don’t because they basically break the meter they get so loud.

This is the first School Day game since 2020; it was actually on February 19, 2020, about three weeks before everything in the world was turned upside down by the pandemic. Per the Toronto District School Board, students from Ellesmere Statton Public School and Hillmount Public School will sing the national anthem today.

ICYMI

We will have a big announcement this morning about the future of this site; big changes are coming to the Kitten Ranch, though not quite as soon as we thought. More will be revealed in a few hours, in the meantime, here’s what else we wrote about yesterday:

Related Maple Leafs put Wayne Simmonds on waivers again

Other News

Because you love weird goals, here’s a weird one on poor Spencer Knight.

Because you want to know what that mysterious “Western Conference GM” says that the Maple Leafs are going to do!

From @PierreVLeBrun on @7ElevenCanada That’s Hockey: What rival NHL execs are saying the Leafs need at the trade deadline - https://t.co/QWFAEyQF7C#TSNHockey pic.twitter.com/Za358PS65g — Gino Reda (@GinoRedaTSN) February 15, 2023

And here’s your OWWWWW of the day.

So, Athanasiou gets robbed by Jake Allen, then goes face-first into the post so his rebound doesn't even count. pic.twitter.com/z8tVon7o7O — Scott Matla (@scottmatla) February 15, 2023

'Everything to make them smile:' Canadiens host Ukrainian peewee team - CBC

The Ukraine Selects peewee team has advanced in Quebec City's tournament and, on a day off, the players were brought to Montreal to watch the Habs practise. Then they loaded up on team merchandise. They'll also attend a game at the Bell Centre tonight.

NHL All-Star ratings rebound on ABC - Sports Media Watch

NHL All-Star Game ratings bounced back from last year’s lull, while the previous night’s Skills Competition saw a year-over-year dip.

First NBA Courtside Restaurant to Open this Spring in Downtown Toronto - Retail Insider

Toronto-based chef Erica Karbelnik, who won Top Chef Canada Season 9 and Chopped Canada Season 3, will serve as NBA Courtside Restaurant’s Culinary Ambassador and will oversee the development of a globally inspired menu. https://nbarestaurant.com/

And while you probably can’t make this today, it is a great addition to your weekend breakfast roster. Perhaps for Family Day, which oh by the way is next Monday in case you have forgotten.

Pudding or breakfast? Thomasina Miers’ recipe for baked croissants with jam and custard - The Guardian

It’s golden, it’s sticky and it’s souffle-like. There’s no better way to start the weekend than with this Spanish-inspired pudding. [SPECIES: You buy the croissants here, and you don’t need fancy bakery ones, even the plastic clam-shell pack of six from the grocery store is fine, then you add your favourite jam, plus some cream, eggs, sugar, butter and flavours—go to Bulk Barn and get the cardamom, it’s worth it—then bake. Very easy and very delicious. 20 minutes of prep, tops.]