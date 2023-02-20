Family Day FTB: Another Leafs loss to the worst in the league

Well that was a stinker of a game yesterday evening. The Maple Leafs lost 5-3 to the formerly last place Blackhawks—that win pushed them up one point past the Ducks into second last place. It’s yet another instance of the Leafs getting clobbered by the worst teams in the league, though the Leafs are still fifth overall by point % of the whole league.

Why they can’t beat the worst remains a mystery, but we did solve another: what was Ilya Samsonov’s mystery illness?

Samsonov explains the stomach illness.

“It was a hard day on the sh***er” https://t.co/YeAq47YzIZ pic.twitter.com/2RdSbuK17A — David Alter (@dalter) February 20, 2023

The Leafs have an unusual schedule ahead for this week, playing on Tuesday and Friday, then they get Saturday off before departing for a road trip through the Pacific Division, with the first game on Sunday against the Kraken.

The Marlies play their traditional Family Day game today at the Scotiabank Arena. They will face the Utica Comets, a team they beat 2-1 at the school day game Wednesday morning last week. Indeed, the Marlies have beaten the Comets by one goal every one of the four times they have played so far this season. Today’s game starts at 3:00 p.m.

Other News

Nazem Kadri got kicked out of a game between the end of the third period and the start of the OT. It’s not exactly clear what he did during the break, but he was not happy about being told to leave. (Also the Flames have a comical number of coaches, assistant coaches and other staff members crammed in that bench area.)

There’s a nice outfit to show up to your new job.

The Canadian tuxedo is *chefs kiss* pic.twitter.com/gbOeTlwv8o — amanda catherine (@puckandprosecco) February 18, 2023

The Miwaukee Admirals turned it into a jersey for the team to wear.

One (1) Canadian tuxedo, please. pic.twitter.com/AXF1ZydIoJ — American Hockey League (@TheAHL) February 19, 2023

Blackhawks release statement from Jonathan Toews - Second City Hockey

Toews has not played since Jan. 28 against the Edmonton Oilers, missing all six games since the team returned from the All-Star Break. As referenced in the statement, Toews also missed the entire 2021 hockey season while dealing with an ailment that was called “Chronic Immune Response Syndrome.” This raises another round of questions related to Toews’ long-term hockey career, as he’s on a contract that expires at the end of this season.

Local speed skating club raises alarm over possible Leafs takeover of home rink - CBC

Ken George, the president of the Toronto Speed Skating Club, says the club has been warned by the Ford Performance Centre about plans to convert the Olympic-size ice surface they currently use into the size of a NHL hockey rink to accommodate the Leafs. [SPECIES: I have seen Hockey Canada use the Olympic-size rink on occasion too. It’s not clear from the story why the Leafs need it converted as they already can and do use the other three NHL-size rinks in the complex.]