FTB: Ryan O’Reilly’s big night in Buffalo

Ryan O’Reilly scored his first goal as a Maple Leaf last night, and his second, and his third, all against his old team. That was such a fun game, unless you’re a Sabres fan, though there appeared to be far more Leafs fans in the building. The lineup to get back across the Rainbow Bridge must have been pretty long late last night.

You can see all the goals in our recap of the Leafs trouncing the Sabres in Buffalo here:

But the best is the hat trick goal because of how it all went down. Here’s the video!

Another tidbit from the game:

Mitch Marner has the first five-assist game by a Leaf in 26 years.



The last Leaf to do it: Doug Gilmour. — Jonas Siegel (@jonassiegel) February 22, 2023

The Leafs have a few days off now before hosting the Minnesota Wild in Toronto on Friday.

Other News

From the “you can’t do that” files last night in Washington.

Dylan Larkin get tossed for cross-checking TJ Oshie in the face pic.twitter.com/CqFdD9HOhE — Spoked Z (@SpokedZ) February 22, 2023

Quebec launches hearings into allegations of 'horrific' abuse in major junior hockey - CBC

The Quebec National Assembly will begin hearings today into allegations of violence and hazing in the world of major junior hockey. This comes after claimants tried to launch a class-action suit against the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL), and other leagues and teams, saying they were responsible for a "toxic culture" and a "culture of silence" that hides predatory violence, hazing, bullying, harassment, and assaults.

Senators assistant coach Bob Jones opens up about ALS diagnosis - CBC

Although this diagnosis has affected much of Jones's life, he said he has no plans to stop working. When his "body says no," he said he will know then that it is time to quit. But for now, he said working helps him. "I'm a coach, I want to coach," he said.

Halifax Mooseheads Major Junior hockey team sold to Sam Simon - CTV

A surprise big team sale closed in the Q yesterday. Sam Simon, an American businessman who owns Atlas Oil and other business holdings bought 85% of the team from Bobby Smith and the minority partners who have owned it since 2003. Simon offered a one-word response when asked if he was disclosing the sale price. “No.”