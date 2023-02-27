FTB: The Leafs head to Alberta

The Leafs kicked off their Western road trip with a quick and easy win in Seattle yesterday. You can see all the goal GIFs here:

Next up for the Leafs are some late starts this week: 8:00 p.m. ET against the Oilers on Wednesday, and then at 9:00 p.m. ET against the Flames on Thursday.

We get our twice a season look at McDavid vs. Matthews next game!

Other News

The Trade Deadline is Friday, but teams are already making a lot of moves in advance of it.

Late last night the Lightning made a deal to send a lot of draft picks to the Predators to acquire Tanner Jeannot.

Jeannot return is Cal Foote, First in 2025. Second in 2024. Third fourth and fifth in 2023. — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) February 27, 2023

For those of you like me wondering who Tanner Jeannot even is, he’s an undrafted signee by the Predators who is 25 years old. He had 24 goals in 81 games last season, and uh, 130 PIM. I think this is the “toughness premium” that so many GMs pay and regret. The price on this one seems way too high for many in the NHL.

Multiple NHL GMs are stunned by the return. Like jaws on the floor. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) February 27, 2023

One NHL scout on the Tanner Jeannot trade:



"What the actual ---". — Steven Ellis (@SEllisHockey) February 27, 2023

The Timo Meir trade finally happened and along with him eight other players switched teams, including two ex-Maple Leafs you may recall.

6:00pm - we have officially made a trade pic.twitter.com/m3DbRYmHeE — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) February 27, 2023

And Jack Johnson is on the move back where he came from.