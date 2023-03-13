FTB: The Leafs stare down four games in six days starting tonight

The March Break week has started today for hundreds of thousands of kids in the GTA, but for the Maple Leafs it’s more like mid-term exam week. Their final three-day break of his season has passed and now it’s a rough schedule through the next month to the end of the regular season on April 13.

From here on in, the Leafs average a game every other day, with only rare two -day breaks. It starts tonight, with four games over the next six days.

Here’s the schedule for the week (all Eastern Daylight Time; you did reset your clocks, right?) :

vs. Buffalo Sabres, tonight at 7:30 p.m. on SNO (regional broadcast)

vs. Colorado Avalanche, Wednesday at 7:00 p.m. on SN (national broadcast)

vs. Carolina Hurricanes, Friday at 7:00 p.m. on TSN4 (regional broadcast - also the St. Pat’s Day game)

@ Ottawa Senators, Saturday at 7:00 p.m. on CBC/SN (HNIC game)

It’s a going to be a really busy week with lots of games, and it’s going to be like that for the next week too with basically the same schedule only shifted by a day, so starting Tuesday and ending Sunday.

Other News

Every NHL player remembers their first goal, but for some it’s more memorable than others; selected by the Vegas Golden Knights #79 overall in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft, Pavel Dorofeyev will certainly recall his first NHL goal last night as a puck deflected off of his face into the net.

Also: OWWW.

Harvey's complete near sweep of PWHPA awards - The Ice Gardem

Forward of the Year was taken by overall scoring leader Marie-Philip Poulin. The Goaltender of the Year Award was presented to Team Harvey’s Ann-Renée Desbiens.

Ontario's largest Indigenous hockey tournament gets underway in Mississauga - CBC

Ontario's largest Indigenous hockey tournament began in Mississauga, Ont., on Sunday and thousands of First Nations children and teens are taking part. A total of 487 games are being played in four days at five Mississauga arenas.