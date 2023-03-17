 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

FTB: The Leafs and Marlies begin back-to-back games on St. Patrick’s Day

May they have all the Luck of the Irish today.

By Species
/ new
“05/19/02—Pat Quinn reacts to a double minor called against Gary Roberts in the second period as the Toronto Maple Leafs fall to the Carolina Hurricanes 2-1 in overtime in Game Two of their third round series Sunday night in Raleigh, North Carolina, May 19, 2002.“
Photo by Steve Russell/Toronto Star via Getty Images

It’s St. Patrick’s Day! The Maple Leafs will have their traditional St. Pat’s gear on for tonight’s game against the Carolina Hurricanes. We’ll have a preview of the game out later this morning.

The Marlies are hosting the Hurricanes AHL affiliates the Charlotte Checkers this afternoon at 1:30 p.m. at the Scotiabank Arena which sounds odd for a Friday, but if you have kids you know it’s March Break and that’s why. They will play again tomorrow at the Coliseum at the usual 4:00 p.m. start time. The Marlies are still holding on to the first place in the AHL North Division.

The traditional St. Patrick’s Day parade will shut part of downtown today mid-day. including all of Bloor east of St. George, Yonge from Bloor to Queen, and Queen from Yonge to York.

Other News

Jordan Binnington got suspended for his antics the other day.

Blues goalie Jordan Binnington suspended 2 games for throwing punch | CBC Sports
St. Louis Blues goalie Jordan Binnington was suspended two games without pay Thursday for throwing a punch at Minnesota Wild forward Ryan Hartman.

It was a bad day for goalies overall.

A really bad one.

Travis Yost: Why the NHL should move to a 10-minute overtime | TSN
The shootout is unpopular and scoring at 3-on-3 has levelled off. The answer for a league looking for offence is five more minutes of overtime, Travis Yost writes.

Happy Friday!

More From Pension Plan Puppets

Loading comments...