FTB: The Leafs clinch

It’s always fun when your team clinches without doing anything. The Maple Leafs were at home last night when the news broke that because some other team won or lost, they were officially in the playoffs.

Job finished? Job not finished. pic.twitter.com/JkxZIDigeP — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) March 28, 2023

So now that’s out of the way, the Leafs play the waiting game, oh and also eight more regular season games, one of which is against the Lightning, which will be the most interesting to watch, while for the others we simply hope no one is injured.

The next game is tomorrow against the Panthers here in Toronto.

Other News

Hockey Canada rules 2018 junior players ineligible for international competition pending investigation - CBC

The statement comes hours after a parliamentary committee unanimously passed a motion ordering Hockey Canada to hand over a report from an investigation into the 2018 allegations.

Who are the top candidates for NHL coach, GM jobs? - ESPN

[SPECIES: ESPN reports that Maple Leafs assistant coach Craig Carberry is a hot commodity in the NHL coaching market.]

Voit’s playmaking skills put him in Sting’s record book - Observer

Ty Voit is so crafty with the puck, he keeps his own teammates guessing what he’s about to do.

[SPECIES: OK I cannot resist the pun on the Sarnia Sting and that headline so here we go:

[music] Every single day

Every game you play

Every night you stay

I’ll be watching Voit]

Now to be extra sure I have a 1980’s Sting song stuck in your head all day... here you go! Have a nice Tuesday.