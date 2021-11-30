 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Leafs prospect Matthew Knies joins Team USA

The 31 players will be cut down before the final WJC roster is announced in December.

By KatyaKnappe
/ new
2016 IIHF World Championship Quarterfinal: Czech Republic vs USA
Okay this is Matthews, not Matthew, and it’s not even the WJC. Sue me.
Photo by Sergei Fadeichev\TASS via Getty Images

Matt Knies is one of several Maple Leafs prospects who will join WJC rosters in December. Knies currently enjoying a near point per game pace at the University of Minnesota, was drafted 57th overall in the most recent draft. He is 6’3” and plays LW, and like the man up there in that picture is from Arizona.

He has not played for Team USA at major events before this chance to go to the WJC, and he’s likely to survive final cuts and will represent his country in Red Deer this December.

Next Up In Maple Leafs Prospects

Loading comments...