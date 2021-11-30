Leafs prospect Matthew Knies joins Team USA

Introducing the preliminary roster for the 2022 U.S. National Junior Team! #WorldJuniors #USAWJC — USA Hockey (@usahockey) November 30, 2021

Matt Knies is one of several Maple Leafs prospects who will join WJC rosters in December. Knies currently enjoying a near point per game pace at the University of Minnesota, was drafted 57th overall in the most recent draft. He is 6’3” and plays LW, and like the man up there in that picture is from Arizona.

He has not played for Team USA at major events before this chance to go to the WJC, and he’s likely to survive final cuts and will represent his country in Red Deer this December.