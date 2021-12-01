Maple Leafs prospect Ryan Tverberg named to Team Canada WJC camp roster

Canada's U20 camp roster (2/2):



F: Bedard, Bourgault, Bourque, Cuylle, Dean, Desnoyers, Dufour, Evangelista, Finley, Greig, Guenther, K Johnson, Lapierre, McTavish, Neighbours, Perfetti, J Roy, Sourdif, Stankoven, Tverberg, Wright. — Corey Pronman (@coreypronman) December 1, 2021

Canada's U20 camp roster (1/2):



G: Cossa, Garand, Brochu (all 3 will go the tournament)

D: Power, Guhle, Hunt, O'Rourke, Sebrango, Zellweger, Cormier, Iorio, Lambos, Seeley, Thompson — Corey Pronman (@coreypronman) December 1, 2021

Ryan Tverberg flew so far under the radar when he was drafted in 2020, our article on him shows our struggle to find out much about him:

Related Maple Leafs select Ryan Tverberg at 213th overall in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft

But there is a clue as to how he ended up on the WJC roster for Team Canada after being drafted in the seventh round:

He did play for Team Canada at the 2019 WJAC and was used more and more often late in the gold medal game, playing a physical role.

At the time he was committed to Harvard, and we made all the jokes about Leafs prospects and Harvard. Since then, he’s switched to the University of Connecticut, which means he has two full years of NCAA play (Harvard didn’t play last year).

In the 202-2021 season, he only appeared in 14 games, and had seven points. In 14 games so far this season, he has 16 points, nine of them goals. He is now listed at 6 feet and 190 lbs and is a right-shooting centre.

His hot start might be why he’s getting a look at the junior camp. Is it likely he survives cuts to the 21 listed forwards? There’s always a chance, and this is that proverbial open door you have to walk through. Good luck to Ryan!