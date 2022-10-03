Maple Leafs Prospect Summary - October 3

It’s summary time again, with even more players out there starting their season.
Skaters
North American Skater Game Logs
|Date
|Player
|League
|Team
|Opposition
|Score
|G
|A
|TP
|PIM
|+/-
|SOG
|PPG
|SHG
|TOI
|Date
|Player
|League
|Team
|Opposition
|Score
|G
|A
|TP
|PIM
|+/-
|SOG
|PPG
|SHG
|TOI
|2022-10-01
|Brandon Lisowsky (LW)
|WHL
|Saskatoon Blades
|Swift Current Broncos
|W8-3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|10
|0
|0
|NA
|2022-10-02
|Matthew Knies (LW)
|NCAA
|Univ. of Minnesota
|Lindenwood Univ.
|W6-4
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|5
|0
|0
|NA
|2022-10-01
|Matthew Knies (LW)
|NCAA
|Univ. of Minnesota
|Lindenwood Univ.
|W4-0
|1
|1
|2
|2
|0
|5
|1
|0
|NA
|2022-10-02
|Mike Koster (D)
|NCAA
|Univ. of Minnesota
|Lindenwood Univ.
|W6-4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|NA
|2022-10-01
|Mike Koster (D)
|NCAA
|Univ. of Minnesota
|Lindenwood Univ.
|W4-0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|NA
|2022-10-01
|Nicholas Moldenhauer (C/RW)
|USHL
|Chicago Steel
|Green Bay Gamblers
|L1-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|NA
|2022-09-30
|Nicholas Moldenhauer (C/RW)
|USHL
|Chicago Steel
|Muskegon Lumberjacks
|W5-1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
|0
|NA
|2022-10-02
|Ryan Tverberg (C/RW)
|NCAA
|Univ. of Connecticut
|Univ. of Vermont
|W3-1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|NA
|2022-10-01
|Ryan Tverberg (C/RW)
|NCAA
|Univ. of Connecticut
|Univ. of Vermont
|W4-1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|NA
|2022-10-01
|Ty Voit (C/LW)
|OHL
|Sarnia Sting
|Windsor Spitfires
|W2-1(OT)
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|1
|NA
|2022-09-30
|Ty Voit (C/LW)
|OHL
|Sarnia Sting
|Kitchener Rangers
|W6-3
|1
|2
|3
|0
|2
|3
|0
|0
|NA
|2022-10-02
|Veeti Miettinen (RW)
|NCAA
|St. Cloud State Univ.
|Univ. of St. Thomas
|W4-0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|NA
|2022-10-01
|Veeti Miettinen (RW)
|NCAA
|St. Cloud State Univ.
|Univ. of St. Thomas
|W4-1
|0
|2
|2
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|NA
European Skater Game Logs
|Date
|Player
|League
|Team
|Opposition
|Score
|G
|A
|TP
|PIM
|+/-
|SOG
|PPG
|SHG
|TOI
|Date
|Player
|League
|Team
|Opposition
|Score
|G
|A
|TP
|PIM
|+/-
|SOG
|PPG
|SHG
|TOI
|2022-10-01
|Dmitri Ovchinnikov (F)
|KHL
|Sibir Novosibirsk
|Avangard Omsk
|L1-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|9:20
|2022-09-29
|Dmitri Ovchinnikov (F)
|KHL
|Sibir Novosibirsk
|CSKA Moskva
|W3-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8:25
|2022-09-27
|Dmitri Ovchinnikov (F)
|KHL
|Sibir Novosibirsk
|Neftekhimik Nizhnekamsk
|L1-2(OT)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8:58
|2022-09-28
|Kalle Loponen (D)
|Liiga
|KooKoo
|Tappara
|L4-5(OT60:52)
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|10:32
|2022-10-02
|Nikita Grebyonkin (RW)
|MHL
|Stalnye Lisy Magnitogorsk
|MHK Molot Perm
|W7-1
|0
|3
|3
|0
|2
|4
|0
|0
|17:22
|2022-09-30
|Nikita Grebyonkin (RW)
|KHL
|Metallurg Magnitogorsk
|Neftekhimik Nizhnekamsk
|L5-6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0:00
|2022-10-01
|Roni Hirvonen (C)
|Liiga
|HIFK
|TPS
|W2-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|15:37
|2022-09-30
|Roni Hirvonen (C)
|Liiga
|HIFK
|HPK
|L2-3
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|17:55
|2022-09-28
|Roni Hirvonen (C)
|Liiga
|HIFK
|Sport
|W4-3(OT62:41)
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|17:03
|2022-09-29
|Topi Niemelä (D)
|Liiga
|Kärpät
|JYP
|L6-7(OT62:59)
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|6
|0
|0
|23:19
|2022-09-27
|Topi Niemelä (D)
|Liiga
|Kärpät
|Ilves
|L1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|5
|0
|0
|18:59
Skater Summary
|Player
|GP
|G
|A
|TP
|PIM
|+/-
|SOG
|PPG
|SHG
|Average TOI
|Player
|GP
|G
|A
|TP
|PIM
|+/-
|SOG
|PPG
|SHG
|Average TOI
|Brandon Lisowsky (LW)
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|10
|0
|0
|NA
|Matthew Knies (LW)
|2
|2
|1
|3
|2
|1
|10
|1
|0
|NA
|Mike Koster (D)
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|NA
|Nicholas Moldenhauer (C/RW)
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|6
|0
|0
|NA
|Ryan Tverberg (C/RW)
|2
|1
|1
|2
|2
|0
|4
|1
|0
|NA
|Ty Voit (C/LW)
|2
|2
|2
|4
|0
|2
|6
|0
|1
|NA
|Veeti Miettinen (RW)
|2
|1
|3
|4
|0
|3
|4
|0
|0
|NA
|Dmitri Ovchinnikov (F)
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|8M 54S
|Kalle Loponen (D)
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|10M 32S
|Nikita Grebyonkin (RW)
|2
|0
|3
|3
|0
|2
|4
|0
|0
|8M 41S
|Roni Hirvonen (C)
|3
|1
|2
|3
|2
|1
|6
|0
|0
|16M 52S
|Topi Niemelä (D)
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|11
|0
|0
|21M 9S
Goalies
Goalie Game Logs
|Date
|Goaltender
|League
|Team
|Opposition
|Score
|GA
|SA
|SV
|SV%
|TOI
|Date
|Goaltender
|League
|Team
|Opposition
|Score
|GA
|SA
|SV
|SV%
|TOI
|2022-10-01
|Dennis Hildeby (G)
|SHL
|Färjestad BK
|Timrå IK
|W4-2
|NA
|NA
|NA
|NA
|0:00
|2022-09-29
|Dennis Hildeby (G)
|SHL
|Färjestad BK
|Skellefteå AIK
|L4-6
|5
|25
|20
|0.8
|58:50
|2022-09-27
|Dennis Hildeby (G)
|SHL
|Färjestad BK
|Skellefteå AIK
|L0-6
|NA
|NA
|NA
|NA
|0:00
Things that stood out to me: Artur Akhtyamov (click on the stats tab of the goalie embed from Elite Prospects) is really doing great in the VHL. Dennis Hildeby is really not having a great start to this season. Topi Niemelä’s ice time was more like his numbers last season in this latest week. And, of course, Nikita Grebyonkin is in the MHL. Will he stay? Move to the VHL? Who knows.
It’s very good to see Matt Knies starting strong, and Brandon Lisowsky had 10 SOG in one game? Brigs has the details.
On Saturday, Lisowsky played in his third game and it was a much different story. Saskatoon (his team) was clearly much better than Swift Current, and they thumped them 8-3 with a huge lead in shots as well. Lisowsky only had one assist, but he had a fantastic game. He added ten shots on net, a few of them very good chances. He also showed improved passing and playmaking compared to last season, making him a pretty potent dual offensive threat. You have to respect his shot and goal scoring, but he also now is showing a greater ability and willingness to set up teammates for better opportunities.
That’s it for this week. Fraser Minten is injured and will not be starting his season just yet, but we’ll let you know if we hear anything about his start date. The Marlies begin play on October 14, so soon we’ll be able to track their development as well.
