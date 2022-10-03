Maple Leafs Prospect Summary - October 3

It’s summary time again, with even more players out there starting their season.

Skaters

North American Skater Game Logs Date Player League Team Opposition Score G A TP PIM +/- SOG PPG SHG TOI Date Player League Team Opposition Score G A TP PIM +/- SOG PPG SHG TOI 2022-10-01 Brandon Lisowsky (LW) WHL Saskatoon Blades Swift Current Broncos W8-3 0 1 1 0 0 10 0 0 NA 2022-10-02 Matthew Knies (LW) NCAA Univ. of Minnesota Lindenwood Univ. W6-4 1 0 1 0 1 5 0 0 NA 2022-10-01 Matthew Knies (LW) NCAA Univ. of Minnesota Lindenwood Univ. W4-0 1 1 2 2 0 5 1 0 NA 2022-10-02 Mike Koster (D) NCAA Univ. of Minnesota Lindenwood Univ. W6-4 1 1 2 0 0 1 1 0 NA 2022-10-01 Mike Koster (D) NCAA Univ. of Minnesota Lindenwood Univ. W4-0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 NA 2022-10-01 Nicholas Moldenhauer (C/RW) USHL Chicago Steel Green Bay Gamblers L1-2 0 0 0 0 0 3 0 0 NA 2022-09-30 Nicholas Moldenhauer (C/RW) USHL Chicago Steel Muskegon Lumberjacks W5-1 0 1 1 0 1 3 0 0 NA 2022-10-02 Ryan Tverberg (C/RW) NCAA Univ. of Connecticut Univ. of Vermont W3-1 0 1 1 2 0 2 0 0 NA 2022-10-01 Ryan Tverberg (C/RW) NCAA Univ. of Connecticut Univ. of Vermont W4-1 1 0 1 0 0 2 1 0 NA 2022-10-01 Ty Voit (C/LW) OHL Sarnia Sting Windsor Spitfires W2-1(OT) 1 0 1 0 0 3 0 1 NA 2022-09-30 Ty Voit (C/LW) OHL Sarnia Sting Kitchener Rangers W6-3 1 2 3 0 2 3 0 0 NA 2022-10-02 Veeti Miettinen (RW) NCAA St. Cloud State Univ. Univ. of St. Thomas W4-0 1 1 2 0 0 3 0 0 NA 2022-10-01 Veeti Miettinen (RW) NCAA St. Cloud State Univ. Univ. of St. Thomas W4-1 0 2 2 0 3 1 0 0 NA

European Skater Game Logs Date Player League Team Opposition Score G A TP PIM +/- SOG PPG SHG TOI Date Player League Team Opposition Score G A TP PIM +/- SOG PPG SHG TOI 2022-10-01 Dmitri Ovchinnikov (F) KHL Sibir Novosibirsk Avangard Omsk L1-2 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 9:20 2022-09-29 Dmitri Ovchinnikov (F) KHL Sibir Novosibirsk CSKA Moskva W3-1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 8:25 2022-09-27 Dmitri Ovchinnikov (F) KHL Sibir Novosibirsk Neftekhimik Nizhnekamsk L1-2(OT) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 8:58 2022-09-28 Kalle Loponen (D) Liiga KooKoo Tappara L4-5(OT60:52) 0 0 0 2 0 2 0 0 10:32 2022-10-02 Nikita Grebyonkin (RW) MHL Stalnye Lisy Magnitogorsk MHK Molot Perm W7-1 0 3 3 0 2 4 0 0 17:22 2022-09-30 Nikita Grebyonkin (RW) KHL Metallurg Magnitogorsk Neftekhimik Nizhnekamsk L5-6 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0:00 2022-10-01 Roni Hirvonen (C) Liiga HIFK TPS W2-1 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 15:37 2022-09-30 Roni Hirvonen (C) Liiga HIFK HPK L2-3 0 1 1 2 0 2 0 0 17:55 2022-09-28 Roni Hirvonen (C) Liiga HIFK Sport W4-3(OT62:41) 1 1 2 0 1 2 0 0 17:03 2022-09-29 Topi Niemelä (D) Liiga Kärpät JYP L6-7(OT62:59) 0 1 1 0 1 6 0 0 23:19 2022-09-27 Topi Niemelä (D) Liiga Kärpät Ilves L1-3 0 0 0 0 -1 5 0 0 18:59

Skater Summary Player GP G A TP PIM +/- SOG PPG SHG Average TOI Player GP G A TP PIM +/- SOG PPG SHG Average TOI Brandon Lisowsky (LW) 1 0 1 1 0 0 10 0 0 NA Matthew Knies (LW) 2 2 1 3 2 1 10 1 0 NA Mike Koster (D) 2 1 1 2 0 0 1 1 0 NA Nicholas Moldenhauer (C/RW) 2 0 1 1 0 1 6 0 0 NA Ryan Tverberg (C/RW) 2 1 1 2 2 0 4 1 0 NA Ty Voit (C/LW) 2 2 2 4 0 2 6 0 1 NA Veeti Miettinen (RW) 2 1 3 4 0 3 4 0 0 NA Dmitri Ovchinnikov (F) 3 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 8M 54S Kalle Loponen (D) 1 0 0 0 2 0 2 0 0 10M 32S Nikita Grebyonkin (RW) 2 0 3 3 0 2 4 0 0 8M 41S Roni Hirvonen (C) 3 1 2 3 2 1 6 0 0 16M 52S Topi Niemelä (D) 2 0 1 1 0 0 11 0 0 21M 9S

Goalies

Goalie Game Logs Date Goaltender League Team Opposition Score GA SA SV SV% TOI Date Goaltender League Team Opposition Score GA SA SV SV% TOI 2022-10-01 Dennis Hildeby (G) SHL Färjestad BK Timrå IK W4-2 NA NA NA NA 0:00 2022-09-29 Dennis Hildeby (G) SHL Färjestad BK Skellefteå AIK L4-6 5 25 20 0.8 58:50 2022-09-27 Dennis Hildeby (G) SHL Färjestad BK Skellefteå AIK L0-6 NA NA NA NA 0:00

Things that stood out to me: Artur Akhtyamov (click on the stats tab of the goalie embed from Elite Prospects) is really doing great in the VHL. Dennis Hildeby is really not having a great start to this season. Topi Niemelä’s ice time was more like his numbers last season in this latest week. And, of course, Nikita Grebyonkin is in the MHL. Will he stay? Move to the VHL? Who knows.

It’s very good to see Matt Knies starting strong, and Brandon Lisowsky had 10 SOG in one game? Brigs has the details.

On Saturday, Lisowsky played in his third game and it was a much different story. Saskatoon (his team) was clearly much better than Swift Current, and they thumped them 8-3 with a huge lead in shots as well. Lisowsky only had one assist, but he had a fantastic game. He added ten shots on net, a few of them very good chances. He also showed improved passing and playmaking compared to last season, making him a pretty potent dual offensive threat. You have to respect his shot and goal scoring, but he also now is showing a greater ability and willingness to set up teammates for better opportunities.

That’s it for this week. Fraser Minten is injured and will not be starting his season just yet, but we’ll let you know if we hear anything about his start date. The Marlies begin play on October 14, so soon we’ll be able to track their development as well.