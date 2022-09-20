Maple Leafs Prospect Summary: September 19

Welcome to our first Prospect Summary Report of the new season. As Brian mentioned yesterday, the KHL and the Liiga are already in operation:

This summary format is meant to complement the analysis posts that Brian does. Today is just for the simple numbers, and it’s only possible because of Elite Prospects and their Premium features. If you’re into prospects, junior hockey or the draft, a premium account includes a lot of features to track players and also the EP Rinkside content.

Before we get to the charts, two other notes. First, this is a work in progress, and might get split up into multiple posts as the North American and Marlies prospects get to work. Second, any coverage of NHL prospects inevitably involves discussing Russian teams and leagues. I’m not 100% comfortable doing that, since Russia has chosen to make their leagues, teams and players, as well as the main TV channel for sports, into propaganda vehicles. There is a line where reporting on prospects turns into being a fan of Russian media products that are culpable in promoting the invasion of Ukraine and justifying war crimes. I plan on staying firmly on the side of not promoting the leagues or teams.

With that out of the way, first up are the skaters. Goalies are special and get their own tables below.

Skaters

The embed above is not a static page, and you can click on the stats tab or on player links and look at EP through this window. That’s why the whitespace is there, to allow it to get big enough for other content. Click on stats, and you’ll see Rodion Amirov listed as having played three games. Please understand he has not played at all, but he is travelling with the team some of the time. I believe that information is a phantom from last season.

European Skater Game Logs Date Player League Team Opposition Score G A TP PIM +/- SOG PPG SHG TOI Date Player League Team Opposition Score G A TP PIM +/- SOG PPG SHG TOI 2022-09-18 Dmitri Ovchinnikov (F) KHL Sibir Novosibirsk Barys Astana L0-2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 9:14 2022-09-16 Dmitri Ovchinnikov (F) KHL Sibir Novosibirsk Avtomobilist Yekaterinburg L2-5 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 10:48 2022-09-13 Dmitri Ovchinnikov (F) KHL Sibir Novosibirsk Avangard Omsk W3-2(SO1-0) 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 11:22 2022-09-11 Dmitri Ovchinnikov (F) KHL Sibir Novosibirsk Traktor Chelyabinsk L2-3(SO0-1) 0 1 1 0 1 1 0 0 9:25 2022-09-09 Dmitri Ovchinnikov (F) KHL Sibir Novosibirsk Kunlun Red Star W4-0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 9:57 2022-09-06 Dmitri Ovchinnikov (F) KHL Sibir Novosibirsk Kunlun Red Star W2-1(SO1-0) 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 8:51 2022-09-04 Dmitri Ovchinnikov (F) KHL Sibir Novosibirsk Spartak Moskva L0-1 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 7:34 2022-09-02 Dmitri Ovchinnikov (F) KHL Sibir Novosibirsk HK Sochi W2-0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 9:08 2022-09-16 Kalle Loponen (D) Liiga KooKoo SaiPa W3-2(SO) 0 0 0 0 -1 0 0 0 3:18 2022-09-14 Kalle Loponen (D) Liiga KooKoo Jukurit W4-3 0 0 0 2 -1 0 0 0 6:03 2022-09-19 Nikita Grebyonkin (RW) KHL Metallurg Magnitogorsk Admiral Vladivostok W2-0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0:22 2022-09-17 Nikita Grebyonkin (RW) KHL Metallurg Magnitogorsk Amur Khabarovsk W3-2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2:36 2022-09-15 Nikita Grebyonkin (RW) KHL Metallurg Magnitogorsk Amur Khabarovsk W3-0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0:00 2022-09-10 Nikita Grebyonkin (RW) KHL Metallurg Magnitogorsk Spartak Moskva W2-1(OT) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0:00 2022-09-08 Nikita Grebyonkin (RW) KHL Metallurg Magnitogorsk Amur Khabarovsk L4-5(OT) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0:00 2022-09-06 Nikita Grebyonkin (RW) KHL Metallurg Magnitogorsk Severstal Cherepovets L3-4(OT) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0:53 2022-09-03 Nikita Grebyonkin (RW) KHL Metallurg Magnitogorsk Torpedo Nizhny Novgorod W5-4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1:40 2022-09-01 Nikita Grebyonkin (RW) KHL Metallurg Magnitogorsk CSKA Moskva L2-6 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 8:50 2022-09-17 Roni Hirvonen (C) Liiga HIFK Ilves L1-2 0 0 0 0 0 5 0 0 15:03 2022-09-15 Roni Hirvonen (C) Liiga HIFK Tappara L2-5 0 0 0 2 -1 5 0 0 12:31 2022-09-14 Roni Hirvonen (C) Liiga HIFK HPK W4-1 0 1 1 0 1 5 0 0 14:04 2022-09-17 Topi Niemelä (D) Liiga Kärpät Tappara W3-0 0 0 0 0 0 3 0 0 17:27 2022-09-14 Topi Niemelä (D) Liiga Kärpät Pelicans W3-2(OT62:39) 0 0 0 0 0 3 0 0 17:00

Skater Summary Player GP G A TP PIM +/- SOG PPG SHG Average TOI Player GP G A TP PIM +/- SOG PPG SHG Average TOI Dmitri Ovchinnikov (F) 8 0 1 1 2 1 6 0 0 9M 32S Kalle Loponen (D) 2 0 0 0 2 -2 0 0 0 4M 40S Nikita Grebyonkin (RW) 8 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1M 48S Roni Hirvonen (C) 3 0 1 1 2 0 15 0 0 13M 53S Topi Niemelä (D) 2 0 0 0 0 0 6 0 0 17M 14S

Goalies

Goalie Game Logs Date Goaltender League Team Opposition Score GA SA SV SV% TOI Date Goaltender League Team Opposition Score GA SA SV SV% TOI 2022-09-17 Dennis Hildeby (G) SHL Färjestad BK Leksands IF W3-1 NA NA NA NA 0:00

I’m not going to post the summary of this information, but it gives me a chance to explain how this shows up. Goalies dressed but not played still get an entry so we can know if our player is there as backup. And unfortunately Elite Prospects does not track the VHL, so until Artur Akhtyamov and Vyacheslav Peksa get promoted (or demoted to the MHL) they won’t show up here. However, if you click the stats tab on the EP embed above, you should see their season stats in the VHL, and you can click through to their EP pages.

Tell me what you think. The goal of this format is to assemble the information we want to see throughout the season without it being the onerous amount of work we used to have to put into this kind of post. This is data from the entire first three weeks of the European seasons. From now on, the hope is to do this once per week. The number of games played will be more manageable.

One other thing to decide on is this one: should average TOI consider the zeros? For Nikita Grebyonkin, for example, he actually played an average over two minutes per game, when he played. For goalies, their average will include games dressed as backup. So what do you think? Ignore the zeros?