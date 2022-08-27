2022 T25U25 Week Two Summary

We revealed six more names on the Maple Leafs Top 25 Under 25 this week, here they are:

#19 Filip Král climbed a few spots from last year.

#18 Victor Mete made a contested entry onto the list.

#17 Mikko Kokkonen rounded out a trio of defenders that aren’t really wowing anyone.

#16 doesn’t exist this year because there was a tie for #15:

Nicholas Moldenhauer is the new name on the list.

Dmitri Ovchinnikov is last year’s surprise prospect.

#14 William Villeneuve is the Memorial Cup champ. He vaulted over a lot of older defence prospects.

These six players ranges in average rankings between 18.22 and 16.89 or 1.33 rankings points, so they were all a very tight group, barely ranked higher than Mikhail Abramov. Next week, the official vote leaps up to 13.22 for the next entrant, the biggest jump on the list.

Community Vote

#19 Mikko Kokkonen

Ranked at 17th on the official list, this is very close to agreement between the lists. Kokkonen had an average ranking of 19.18.

#18 Semyon Der-Arguchintsev

Ranked at 21 on the official vote, this another choice where we were close to agreeing. The average community rankings was 19.02, placing him just barely ahead of Kokkonen.

#17 Joe Woll

Marking a dramatic difference in voter placing, Woll comes in six places above where he was on the official vote. This is fairly common with goalies. His average ranking was 18.86. The fairly large number of votes right at 25 is also a normal thing to see with a goalie prospect.

#16 Ty Voit

Not yet revealed on the official list, Ty Voit comes in with a ranking of 18.48 and is the first player who was ranked by virtually everyone.

#15 Mikhail Abramov

Ranked four places higher than on the official list is Abramov with an average of 18.41, nearly a tie vote with Ty Voit.

#14 William Villeneuve

We agree on this young defence prospect. His average ranking here is 17.51, a meaningful jump up form the tight group of five below him. On the official list, his ranking was 16.89, so the two lists are very close now, and also both need some big jumps higher up the rankings to get to the top.

Next week there are six more names to be revealed, and another tie on the official list. You can expect the two lists to get very, very similar from now to the end, but there is at least one big difference yet to be revealed. First, though, the community vote takes a very small step up to #13, a player already revealed on the official list.

See you Monday!