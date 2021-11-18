Gameday: Maple Leafs host the Rangers

Toronto Maple Leafs vs New York Rangers

7 pm on TSN4 and MSG

Good evening Leafs fans, the Blueshirts are in town. Let’s send them on their way unhappy.

Them

The Rangers are doing really well in the standings and are fourth in the league right now, just ahead of the Leafs. Both teams have won their last four, so we all feel good about ourselves.

The Rangers lines in their last game (DailyFaceoff) were:

Chris Kreider - Mika Zibanejad - Barclay Goodrow

Artemi Panarin - Ryan Strome - Kaapo Kakko

Alexis Lafreniere - Filip Chytil - Julien Gauthier

Dryden Hunt - Kevin Rooney - Ryan Reaves

Ryan Lindgren - Adam Fox

K’Andre Miller - Jacob Trouba

Patrik Nemeth - Nils Lundkvist

Igor Shesterkin

Alexandar Georgiev

They last played the Canadiens on Tuesday (so of course they won), and either goalie could go tonight, but I have a feeling we’ll get Shesterkin. The Rangers are actually super bad by Expected Goals % at five-on-five, so they might be a bit of a paper tiger. That said, there’s a lot of talent in that forward group and in about two of their defencemen.

Us

The Maple Leafs were listing Ondřej Kaše as a game time decision, but he’s very likely playing. I’m going to assume he is. I think we’ll see the same lines from last time, too.

Nick Ritchie - Auston Matthews - Mitch Marner

Alexander Kerfoot - John Tavares - Nylander

Pierre Engvall - David Kämpf - Ondřej Kaše

Michael Bunting - Jason Spezza - Wayne Simmonds

Kirill Semyonov

Morgan Rielly - TJ Brodie

Jake Muzzin - Justin Holl

Rasmus Sandin - Travis Dermott or Timothy Liljegren

Jack Campbell

Joe Woll

Assume Campbell is the starter until hell freezes over at this point.

The Game

The Leafs can vault up to third place with a win, which will make Leafs fans very, very nervous and worried it will all go horribly wrong. The Rangers fans maybe should be a bit worried, but are likely enjoying this period of winning.

On interest tonight is to see Mitch Marner - playmaker vs Artemi Panarin - playmaker and judge who does it better.

That’s all for now, lines etc. to be confirmed. Go Leafs Go!