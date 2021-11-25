Maple Leafs blowout the Kings, win 6-2

I hate these helmets.

I hate them so much. You deserved to lose this game, Kings.

The Toronto Maple Leafs kicked off their California road trip with a solid win over the sloppy, disorganized Los Angeles Kings. Who, again deserved to lose because they wear shiny helmets.

The Leafs control play from the get go, with a couple of really close chances to open scoring. Mitch Marner, Michael Bunting, the top line works well to put pressure on Jonathan Quick right away.

Staple Michael Bunting to the top line pic.twitter.com/mz83WTUVW6 — Omar (@TicTacTOmar) November 25, 2021

Rasmus Kupari was called for tripping David Kämpf , and I didn’t know you could trip someone by hitting them in the head.

David Kampf is clipped high by Kupari pic.twitter.com/EJ42g1boRW — Omar (@TicTacTOmar) November 25, 2021

While the Leafs don’t score on this power play, Kämpf’s line mates Alex Kerfoot and Ondřej Kaše team up to avenge him, opening scoring at 1-0.

A minute later the make up call comes with a weak interference penalty on William Nylander, but the Kings feeble attempt at a powerplay leads to the Leafs PK being able to just kill some time.

Marner and Spezza killing time on the penalty against pic.twitter.com/9ZOX18WSJV — Omar (@TicTacTOmar) November 25, 2021

After this, the Kings get another tripping call, again by Rasmus Kupari, but we don’t get a Leafs goal on this one either, but it comes close.

The Kings finally find some fight in their game as they rally near the end of the first period to in get closer in offensive time. Some big Jack Campbell saves keep the Kings off the board while the period comes to a close.

Ritchie and Brodie work together to save a goal pic.twitter.com/irjxkFSpDP — Omar (@TicTacTOmar) November 25, 2021

With three seconds left, Auston Matthews gets called for boarding Blake Lizotte but he doesn’t agree with the call and gives the refs an earful on his way to, and inside the box.

That's boarding? He just had the puck pic.twitter.com/tF9kNK6D59 — Omar (@TicTacTOmar) November 25, 2021

The second period opens with the Kings on the power play and the goal we all saw coming happens, kind of:

Viktor Arvidsson ties it



Sean Durzi gets his first NHL point pic.twitter.com/xOYo3EC5Qz — Omar (@TicTacTOmar) November 25, 2021

If you’re not paying attention, Sean Durzi was a Leafs prospect sent to LA in the Jake Muzzin trade and made his NHL debut tonight, so we were expecting him to score. An assist on a tip is close enough.

Not long after Pierre Engvall finally finishes a play and scores his second goal of the season!

PIERRE ENGVALL



GIRAFFE POWER pic.twitter.com/msrASDXwSw — Omar (@TicTacTOmar) November 25, 2021

The Kings are no slouches in the offense department as they keep things even with the Leafs throughout the third. The difference? Jack Campbell is making saves.

Jack makes the save with the top of his stick pic.twitter.com/pU6c4LOiKp — Omar (@TicTacTOmar) November 25, 2021

After a while in the second the Leafs just turn on the scoring. First it’s John Tavares getting a piece of William Nylander’s shot off the face off.

WILLIAM NYLANDER



Right off the face off pic.twitter.com/aInQddpjDG — Omar (@TicTacTOmar) November 25, 2021

Michael Bunting almost scoring:

Bunting had a solid chance there pic.twitter.com/tkKDI9w9C1 — Omar (@TicTacTOmar) November 25, 2021

Auston Matthews teams up with John Tavares to make it 4-1:

AUSTON MATTHEWS



The Leafs are buzzing pic.twitter.com/GkAWR5ds6u — Omar (@TicTacTOmar) November 25, 2021

Nick Ritchie provides the screen for a Jason Spezza power play goal:

JASON SPEZZA



5-1! DAD STRENGTH pic.twitter.com/mXq5lMgOuN — Omar (@TicTacTOmar) November 25, 2021

And then to open scoring in the third, it’s Michael Bunting making it 6-1 Leafs!

MICHAEL BUNTING



THE NIGHT IS COMPLETE pic.twitter.com/oGMGqJQE0X — Omar (@TicTacTOmar) November 25, 2021

What a goofy goal.

Johnathan Quick nearly had a save of the year then Philip Danault knocked it in pic.twitter.com/veVUlX89ZE — Omar (@TicTacTOmar) November 25, 2021

The Leafs are clearly having fun out there tonight, enjoying the road trip and piling on the Kings. Tonight is their first six goal game of the season and it’s kind of a shame this is a 10PM start, but at least they’re making it worth staying up for.

Auston Matthews mic'd up for his goal



"I love you Johnny! I love you boys!" pic.twitter.com/evV0baH7NJ — Omar (@TicTacTOmar) November 25, 2021

Nick Ritchie takes a penalty in front of the Kings bench late in the game, and that gives Sean Durzi his first NHL goal, he’s had a great debut game. 6-2 Toronto.

Leafs draft pick Sean Durzi gets his first NHL goal against the Leafs pic.twitter.com/DIvWPP4Vp0 — Omar (@TicTacTOmar) November 25, 2021

That’s it for LA though, the Maple Leafs win this one 6-2.

The Maple Leafs worked hard for this win, and didn’t let up once the gap became too wide for the Kings to cross, heck even Nick Ritchie got a couple nice chances.

They win their 12th in the last 14 games, turning things around from big losses to Pittsburgh and Carolina. Everyone did their job, did it well. Congrats to us all.

The Leafs are next up in San Jose, Friday night at 10:30pm.

Will the curse of the former Leafs rear its ugly head with James Reimer in net?