Gameday: Toronto vs Chicago

Chicago at Toronto Maple Leafs
7:00PM - CBC, Sportsnet, NBC Sports Chicago
Opponent site: Second City Hockey
Earlier this season the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated Chicago 3-2 in over time, with William Nylander capping off the come back from a 2-0 deficit.
That was early in the season (game 8) and now the Maple Leafs have shot up to the top of the standings, sitting 18-8-2, and Chicago wallowing near the bottom with a 10-14-2 record.
Them
Chicago hasn’t been great, but has been okay as of late. They are 3-2 in their past five, including a great shutout win over the Canadiens. The wins have been narrow mostly, and had one big 6-2 loss to the Rangers. They’ve been treating some of their bigger name players oddly - mostly scratching Dylan Strome because he can’t be trusted. They recently acquired Kurtis Gabriel from the Toronto Marlies, and it sounds like he’ll play in the NHL for them.
Lines
Alex Debrincat - Kirby Dach - Patrick Kane
Brandon Hagel - Jonathan Toews - Reese Johnson
Dominik Kubalik - Dylan Strome - Philipp Kurashev
Ryan Carpenter - Josiah Slavin - Mike Hardman
Calvin de Haan - Seth Jones
Jake McCabe - Connor Murphy
Riley Stillman - Erik Gustafsson
Kevin Lankinen
Marc-Andre Fluery
Caleb Jones, Henrik Borgstrom, Tyler Johnson, Jujhar Khaira are all out, Kurtis Gabriel is a game time decision.
Us
The Maple Leafs had an amazing November, but December hasn’t started as great. A 2-2-0-1, with only one big loss to the Winnipeg Jets* (6-3). The personnel losses have been bigger however, with Rasmus Sandin and Travis Dermott injured, Mitch Marner heading to IR, and Jason Spezza getting suspended. It has given us a chance to see rookies Alex Steeves and Kristiāns Rubīns in the NHL, and the results haven’t been half bad.
It sounds like Petr Mrázek will be back in net tonight, and coach Sheldon Keefe had some good advice for the team:
Keefe:— Mike Stephens (@mikeystephens81) December 11, 2021
“It’s important to play well every night”
Lines
Michael Bunting - Auston Matthews - Ondřej Kaše
Alexander Kerfoot - John Tavares - William Nylander
Nick Ritchie - David Kämpf - Wayne Simmonds
Kyle Clifford - Pierre Engvall - Alexander Steeves
Morgan Rielly - TJ Brodie
Jake Muzzin - Timothy Liljegren
Kristiāns Rubīns - Justin Holl
Petr Mrázek
Jack Campbell
Small changes on defence, but close to what we say against the Lightning.
Preview Stats
|Toronto
|Team
|Chciago
|Toronto
|Team
|Chciago
|18-8-2
|Record
|10-14-2
|88GF - 70GA - +18
|Goal Differential
|55GF - 81GA - -26
|29.1% - 2nd
|Power Play
|17.7% - 20th
|81% - 19th
|Penalty Kill
|81.7% - 15th
|Auston Matthews - 17
|Most Goals
|Alex Debrincat - 14
|Morgan Rielly - 20
|Most Assists
|Seth Jones - 20
|Tavres / Matthews - 29
|Most Points
|Seth Jones - 23
|Wayne Simmonds - 40
|Most PM
|Kirby Dach - 25
|Morgan Rielly - 24:06
|TOI Leader
|Seth Jones - 26:00
|Petr Mrázek - .877sv%
|Starting Goalie
|Kevin Lankinen - .890sv%
Puck drops soon, folks. Go Leafs go!
Loading comments...