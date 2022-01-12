Wednesdays FTB: Canada's Olympic team announced, Marlies schedule changed

Good morning Toronto Maple Leafs fans!

It's good to come to you this morning with some teal news for once, unlike those boring and nothing few weeks we had a while ago.

Let's start off with the game last night. The Leafs beat the Golden Knights in a shootout after letting another lead slip away.

Staying with our wonderful work, Katya looked at trade deadline targets on the blue line.

Brigs gave us a list of draft prospects to look up.

A couple of big pieces of news, Hockey Canada announced the roster for Women's Olympic Team:

Honouring your idols. ✨



The next generation of women's hockey does the honours, unveiling the 23 members of 's Women's Olympic Team. @TeamCanada | #Beijing2022 pic.twitter.com/BP4fzehFlt — Hockey Canada (@HockeyCanada) January 11, 2022

Some more in depth looks at the roster here:

The Toronto Marlies announced some schedule changes:

News: The Marlies announced today that the following postponed games have been rescheduled:



December 21st vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton -> March 22nd @ 7:00pm

January 7th @ Laval -> April 27th @ 7:00pm

January 8th @ Laval -> April 28th @ 7:00pm pic.twitter.com/oUEXfXoKNk — Toronto Marlies (@TorontoMarlies) January 11, 2022

Finally, the Boston Bruins took a chance on an unsigned free agent to help them out in goal.

Enjoy your day everyone!