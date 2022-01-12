 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Wednesdays FTB: Canada's Olympic team announced, Marlies schedule changed

Some real news for once!

By elseldo
/ new
Ice Hockey - Winter Olympics Day 13 Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Good morning Toronto Maple Leafs fans!

It's good to come to you this morning with some teal news for once, unlike those boring and nothing few weeks we had a while ago.

Let's start off with the game last night. The Leafs beat the Golden Knights in a shootout after letting another lead slip away.

Staying with our wonderful work, Katya looked at trade deadline targets on the blue line.

Brigs gave us a list of draft prospects to look up.

A couple of big pieces of news, Hockey Canada announced the roster for Women's Olympic Team:

Some more in depth looks at the roster here:

The Toronto Marlies announced some schedule changes:

Finally, the Boston Bruins took a chance on an unsigned free agent to help them out in goal.

Enjoy your day everyone!

More From Pension Plan Puppets

Loading comments...