Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Ottawa Senators

Leafs Game #3

7:00 p.m. ET at Scotiabank Arena

Watch on: TVAS, CBC, SN

Opponent’s Site: Silver Seven Sens

ICYMI, the big update of the day is that Matt Murray is out four weeks after injuring himself at the morning skate in a fluke accident. Needless to say this is bad news. Here’s the full story.

So the Leafs will go with Ilya Samsonov again tonight, fresh off his win on Thursday.

GO LEAFS GO!