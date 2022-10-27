GDT: Maple Leafs swim with the Sharks

Welcome to another late, late, late, edition of Toronto Maple Leafs hockey!

Tonight they face off against the San Jose Sharks at 10:30PM Toronto time, and you can watch in Sportsnet Ontario or any streaming service you have.

All time the Maple Leafs are 25-23-5-2 (That’s five ties and two overtime losses for you young kids) against the Sharks.

Splitting that up among the past Sharks arenas:

Cow Palace: 3-1

SAP Center: 7-12-3

The SAP Centre hasn’t been friendly for the Leafs / Sharks. And yes, they played somewhere called the Cow Palace. I know, it’s great.

If you want to catch up on things ahead of the game you can check out the previews from us and Fear the Fin:

Former Leafs to keep an eye on tonight:

Alex Barabanov (2020-21)

James Reimer (2008-16)

Barabanov is on the Sharks second line, Reimer is playing back up tonight.

Grab your popcorn or pork rinds or celery, whatever you want. Get a drink to stay hydrated, and shout it with me: GO LEAFS GO!