GDT: Maple Leafs @ Red Wings

Don’t worry if they cast ink, it doesn’t actually do anything, oh wait, it might give you a broadcast blackout.

By Species
/ new
NHL: APR 01 Maple Leafs at Red Wings Photo by Steven King/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Toronto Maple Leafs @ Detroit Red Wings
7:30 p.m. ET
Little Caesars Arena, Detroit MI
Broadcast: NHLN, BSDET, TSN4 (blackouts in effect)
Opponent’s Site: Winging It In Motown

Welcome back to GDTs! Hockey is back, though we still have another five-ish days to go to the first regular season game. Both tonight and tomorrow night’s games are on TSN4; blackouts are back too!

Here’s our preview of tonight’s game from this afternoon.

And here’s your music for the evening from the most epic octopus battle ever.

Your aperitif for this evening:

Toronto Marlies @ Belleville Senators
7:00 p.m. ET
CAA Arena, Belleville

