Recap: Maple Leafs fall to the Red Wings

Tonight the Toronto Maple Leafs played a lineup filled with maybes and probably nots and fell to the Detroit Red Wings. This recap was written by someone coming to camp late and not stretching out the writing fingers beforehand. Be kind to me.

Nick Abruzzese opened scoring less than two minutes into this game, and it was a beauty shot off a pass from behind the net.

Nick Abruzzese



What a snipe pic.twitter.com/3IkKF8t8W8 — Omar (@TicTacTOmar) October 7, 2022

1-0 Maple Leafs!

The Maple Leafs continue to outwork and overpower the Red Wings, get outhustled back to the Leafs net by Logan Shaw, and then Rasmus Sandin shows he didn’t need that first week of camp by scoring from the point after the kids circle the Detroit net, Nick Robertson makes the pass for the goal.

The forwards tonight are making sure it’s a difficult time deciding on cuts.

RASMUS SANDIN



ENTER SANDMAN pic.twitter.com/DCvQvoc7Q4 — Omar (@TicTacTOmar) October 7, 2022

Denis Malgin gets into the game, not by scoring, but by throwing hits. Something to help him stand out aside from his six points in four games.

Denis Malgin throwing the body pic.twitter.com/On9Mrlr1st — Omar (@TicTacTOmar) October 7, 2022

Another forward showing off for the G, Adam Gaudette. Leaving the Senators to come to Toronto, he has no points in the pre-season so far, but that fourth line is open to him and he’s putting in the effort, may I be so bold to say The Passion, and has been working hard on being responsible with the puck,

Gaudette getting his deflections in pic.twitter.com/PwdNsxrwMY — Omar (@TicTacTOmar) October 7, 2022

The Detroit Red Wings get on the board when Tyler Bertuzzi, an NHL player, scores for the Red Wings to make it 2-1.

The Red Wings get very excited about this goal, but remember, the Leafs have had two non-NHLers score in the first few minutes, and the Red Wings needed a long time NHLers to score just before the period ends.

Tyler Bertuzzi gets one for Detroit pic.twitter.com/G5KAH6G9hN — Omar (@TicTacTOmar) October 8, 2022

After one it’s Marlies 2 - Red Wings 1

Eagle eye viewers (not me) noticed that Alex Steeves didn’t come back to the bench to start the second period. Then he came back, probably stuck in the bathroom. Happened to me during a fire drill in grade one once.

The Leafs have been taking shots for the first five minutes of the second, handily out playing the Red Wings who got just once chance during that time. It’s not a clean game from the blue and white, but it’s working well against this team contending in the Connor Bedard sweepstakes.

Ilya Samsonov has also been showing off like some of the forwards, making several big moment saves in the second to keep the Red Wings from taking the lead:

his name is Ilya Samsonov pic.twitter.com/5notGcK3E2 — Omar (@TicTacTOmar) October 8, 2022

It’s not all sunshine and rainbows in the Leafs end. The Red Wings pin the Leafs down for a few minutes in their end and a giant takes the puck and ties the game. His name is Elmer Söderblom and he’s the new Zdeno Chara.

Soderblom ties it at 2



He's huge pic.twitter.com/gJVCCuKPgb — Omar (@TicTacTOmar) October 8, 2022

The Red Wings take the first penalty of the game past the 30 minute mark, when Lucas Raymond gets mad that his team can’t beat these AHLers, and cross-checks Filip Král. The Leafs power play doesn’t score, but man do they take control and put three shots on net before time expires.

Robertson and Malgin combine for this scoring chance pic.twitter.com/WzEd2044Pc — Omar (@TicTacTOmar) October 8, 2022

Gaudette's shot goes off the stick pic.twitter.com/XTfLEMxQ1G — Omar (@TicTacTOmar) October 8, 2022

The period ends tied at two, and the Red Wings getting a power play with two seconds remaining when Adam Gaudette gets called for holding.

sorry Gaudette this is a hug-free-zone pic.twitter.com/9dMMzDjlVS — Omar (@TicTacTOmar) October 8, 2022

After two it’s two-two.

The kind of Leafs defend the penalty and get out of it without allowing a goal, but Samsonov is forced to make some scrambly saves to keep the puck out.

solid save from Samsonov off the turnover pic.twitter.com/yQilm1kMkc — Omar (@TicTacTOmar) October 8, 2022

The PK gets another challenge when Mikko Kokkonen is called for hooking Lucas Raymond, which is fine. The PK needs practice. They really do, it’s all Samsonov keeping the puck out. He makes a big save, but stretches awkwardly which worries the commentary and this recapper.

what a save by Mac Hollowell pic.twitter.com/APQVWMrxTW — Omar (@TicTacTOmar) October 8, 2022

The PK is killed, the goalie stays, then at even strength Joe Veleno gives Detroit the lead with a long bomb from above the circle.

Joe Veleno puts the Red Wings ahead



That's a hefty screen pic.twitter.com/JSArryLrsw — Omar (@TicTacTOmar) October 8, 2022

3-2 Detroit. Boo.

Nick Robertson tries his best to tie things up, but it doesn’t work. The Red Wings take a delay of game penalty, and give the Leafs power play another round of practice. No goals, no surprises, still losing with three minutes to go.

Robertson looking for the equalizer pic.twitter.com/EnABUMZlXQ — Omar (@TicTacTOmar) October 8, 2022

The Leafs can’t get a third goal, but Tyler Bertuzzi gets an empty netter for his second of the night. 4-2 Red Wings and we’re down to just one pre-season game to go.

Tomorrow night we will most likely see the Red Wings and Maple Leafs play as close to opening night rosters as they can. Maybe a couple borderline players will get in.

Robertson, Samsonov, Sandin, all played great. Some tough decisions coming for the front office.

Tomorrow night Leafs vs Red Wings. 7PM. I won’t see you there, but enjoy it anyway.