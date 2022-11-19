Preview: Maple Leafs host the snowed in Sabres

Buffalo Sabres @ Toronto Maple Leafs

07:00 PM at Scotiabank Arena

Watch on: CBC, SNO, SNP, MSG-B

Opponent’s Site: Die By The Blade

The Leafs last game was at home on November 17 against the New Jersey Devils, which Toronto lost by a score of 3-2. The Leafs have a record of 9-5-4 so far.

The Buffalo Sabres last played an away game on November 16 against the Ottawa Senators. The Sabres lost by a score of 4-1, and their current league record is 7-10-0.

Them

The Sabres are second last in the division, only above the Senators by one point, and only three points out of last place in the NHL.

They were hoping to be moving farther up the standings this season, as they're a decade into their rebuild and haven't qualified for the playoffs since 2011 but they can't get past 30 wins.

They have young stars power on the blueline with Rasmus Dahlin and Owen Power. They're testing out their hopeful goalies of the future by starting Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen in his first NHL start.

A Sabres team on a seven game losing streak, a rookie goalie, and playing for their fans back home stranded in one big snow storm?

Uh-oh.

Lines

Source: Heather Engel via Daily Faceoff

Jeff Skinner - Tage Thompson - Alex Tuch

Jack Quinn - Dylan Cozens - John Jason Peterka

Peyton Krebs - Casey Mittelstadt - Victor Olofsson

Rasmus Asplund - Riley Sheahan - Vinnie Hinostroza

Owen Power - Rasmus Dahlin

Jacob Bryson - Henri Jokiharju

Lawrence Pilut - Ilya Lyubushkin

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Us

The three game win streak ended at the hands of the 11 win streak Devils, despite the Leafs matching their intensity for most of the game.

The Leafs are disappointingly holding a .500 record, being 9-9 (4 OT losses) but with those four extra points they sit second in the Atlantic, one point ahead of the Tampa Bay Lightning and either back of the Bruins who are in first.

No changes in the lines tonight.

Lines

Michael Bunting - Auston Matthews - William Nylander

Alex Kerfoot - John Tavares - Mitch Marner

Pierre Engvall - Pontus Holmberg - Calle Järnkrok

Zach Aston-Reese - David Kämpf - Denis Malgin

Morgan Rielly - Jordie Benn

Mark Giordano - Justin Holl

Rasmus Sandin - Timothy Liljegren

Matt Murray

The Game

Toronto vs Buffalo Toronto Stat Buffalo Toronto Stat Buffalo 61.1 - 10th Points % - Ranking 41.2 - 27th 2.889 - 25th Goals/Game - Ranking 3.529 - 8th 2.722 - 8th Goals Against/Game - Ranking 3.588 - 28th 25.4 - 7th Power Play% - Ranking 22.4 - 12th 78.3 - 17th Penalty Kill% - Ranking 72.2 - 28th 9.3 - 23rd Team Sh% - Ranking 11.1 - 5th 0.903 - 9th Team Sv% - Ranking 0.887 - 27th John Tavares - 9 Most Goals (NST) Tage Thompson - 12 Mitchell Marner - 20 Most Points (NST) Tage Thompson - 22 Michael Bunting - 28 Most PIM (NST) Rasmus Dahlin - 24 Morgan Rielly - 23.48 TOI Leader (NST) Rasmus Dahlin - 26.52

This is first Leafs/Sabres game of the season, and with an 84-120-18 all time record against Buffalo, I wouldn't say this is a sure thing.

You never know what you'll get vs the Sabres but tonight? Yeah it's a sure thing.

Go Leafs Go!