Maple Leafs ice the Penguins

The Toronto Maple Leafs went to Pittsburgh looking to beat the Penguins for the second time there in a week. After beating them 5-2 last Tuesday the Leafs picked right up where they left off, with Mitch Marner scoring forty seconds into the game, for his sixth goal and extend his scoring streak to sixteen games.

This goal ties him for Maple Leafs scoring streaks with Babe Dye (1922), John Anderson (1983), and Dave Andreychuk (1994).

The Maple Leafs run this game from go, out shooting them 3:1 and not giving an inch in the defensive zone. Pittsburgh couldn’t even capitalize on a Victor Mete holding penalty, getting only one shot through all the Leafs clearing of the puck.

Everyone is getting in on the offense, even rookie Mac Hollowell who is coming out of his shell this game.

The Leafs make the Penguins look silly all through the period, getting their shots off and plays made with ease.

Casey DeSmith is being put to work.

what a play here between Marner, Nylander and Tavares



good work by the fourth line and the defence



The first period ends with the Maple Leafs up 1-0, the only dark spot for them is the lack of power play goal. The Penguins have a lot to figure out, and one big thing is Sidney Crosby. He kept leaving the bench for the dressing room, and only played three minutes of the first period.

Sidney Crosby returns to take the opening faceoff, with commentary speaking about a broken skate coming of his kicking the boards after that terrible first shift by Pittsburgh.

The Maple Leafs keep controlling the game, Jeff Petrey is called for interference, and end up getting Casey DeSmith out of position but Jan Rutta slides across the crease to block the net.

The Penguins keep things together and no power play goal for Toronto.

Just one shot for each team in the first five minutes of the game, as Toronto defends their lead against the Penguins who lead the league in second period goals, and the Penguins try to stop the Leafs from doubling the score.

Matthews gets the puck in the neutral zone and transitions forward



William Nylander and Michael Bunting team up for an almost goal that gets past DeSmith but hits the post. The Penguins rally with the rebound, take the puck down to the Leafs zone, and think they’ve tied the game but the referee lost sight of the puck and blew the whistle. No goal for Pittsburgh despite what the crowd feels is a good goal.

the whistle was blown, play is dead



No goal for the Penguins, but Mitch Marner spins around Kris Letang, and finds Pontus Holmberg ready to go who pots it top corner to double the Leafs lead.

PONTUS HOLMBERG



2-0 Toronto.

Then, it’s 3-0 Toronto. Bunting digs the puck out of the corner, slides it behind the net to Matthews who finds a wide open Nylander in front and shoot sit front one knee to score the third of the game.

It takes half the game for the Penguins to get into double digit shots, but they’re still only getting half as many as the Leafs, at 26-13.

Former Penguin Zack Aston-Reese gets the second Leafs penalty of the game, called for tripping Pierre-Oliver Joseph.

Aston-Reese sits for tripping



Nothing happens for Pittsburgh on that power play, or for the rest of the period. The Leafs almost get a fourth goal, but we’ll have to settle for just two goals and the Leafs lead the game 3-0 after 40.

Six seconds into the third period, Jake Guentzel is called for slashing Justin Holl, and the Leafs start the third period with their third power play of the game.

While they get to set up a play or two, it’s not a great power play for the Leafs, and we get to five on five for the first time in the third.

Matthews deflects Holl's point shot



There’s no quit in there Leafs tonight - even with a three goal lead in the third period. Lines one through four all get solid chances to make it 4-0 when we see Aston-Reese and Denis Malgin team up for a great chance.

The Penguins finally get on the board, getting a puck to Rickard Rakell via Pierre Engvalls skate during a board scrum. 3-1 Maple Leafs with eight minutes to go.

Rickard Rakell makes it 3-1



Michael Bunting takes offense to this, and works hard to set up Auston Matthews who scores his 200th even strength goal to get the Leafs their three goal lead back.

AUSTON MATTHEWS



Both teams accept this score and run out the clock for the rest of the third period. The Maple Leafs win 4-1, the Leafs outshot the Penguins 42-25.

It was a great game from Toronto, who are playing like the top 3 team in the league they are. It’s amazing how well the road trip has gone with so many injuries on the blueline.

One more game before they come back to Toronto, Detroit on Monday night at 7PM.

See you there, and Go Leafs Go!