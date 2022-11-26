Maple Leafs ice the Penguins

The Toronto Maple Leafs went to Pittsburgh looking to beat the Penguins for the second time there in a week. After beating them 5-2 last Tuesday the Leafs picked right up where they left off, with Mitch Marner scoring forty seconds into the game, for his sixth goal and extend his scoring streak to sixteen games.
Matthews to Marner, all it took was 40 seconds pic.twitter.com/Yp9Lgoc3fO— Omar (@TicTacTOmar) November 27, 2022
This goal ties him for Maple Leafs scoring streaks with Babe Dye (1922), John Anderson (1983), and Dave Andreychuk (1994).
big hug pic.twitter.com/sM6uLnNVN8— Omar (@TicTacTOmar) November 27, 2022
The Maple Leafs run this game from go, out shooting them 3:1 and not giving an inch in the defensive zone. Pittsburgh couldn’t even capitalize on a Victor Mete holding penalty, getting only one shot through all the Leafs clearing of the puck.
Mete to the box pic.twitter.com/u7ePuNFV5f— Omar (@TicTacTOmar) November 27, 2022
Everyone is getting in on the offense, even rookie Mac Hollowell who is coming out of his shell this game.
Hollowell: I'm a forward now pic.twitter.com/LUlRmBHt6e— Omar (@TicTacTOmar) November 27, 2022
The Leafs make the Penguins look silly all through the period, getting their shots off and plays made with ease.
Bunting steals the puck from Malkin starting a two-on-one with Matthews pic.twitter.com/AHd79aZR8E— Omar (@TicTacTOmar) November 27, 2022
Casey DeSmith is being put to work.
what a play here between Marner, Nylander and Tavares— Omar (@TicTacTOmar) November 27, 2022
DeSmith makes the save pic.twitter.com/8ztaxc0Udu
good work by the fourth line and the defence— Omar (@TicTacTOmar) November 27, 2022
force the turnover, good coverage, and breakout for a scoring chance pic.twitter.com/k08xFr3amm
The first period ends with the Maple Leafs up 1-0, the only dark spot for them is the lack of power play goal. The Penguins have a lot to figure out, and one big thing is Sidney Crosby. He kept leaving the bench for the dressing room, and only played three minutes of the first period.
Sidney Crosby returns to take the opening faceoff, with commentary speaking about a broken skate coming of his kicking the boards after that terrible first shift by Pittsburgh.
mood Crosby pic.twitter.com/FOicA0eblb— Omar (@TicTacTOmar) November 27, 2022
The Maple Leafs keep controlling the game, Jeff Petrey is called for interference, and end up getting Casey DeSmith out of position but Jan Rutta slides across the crease to block the net.
Rutta saved some goals there pic.twitter.com/1oIcxAyb6b— Omar (@TicTacTOmar) November 27, 2022
The Penguins keep things together and no power play goal for Toronto.
Just one shot for each team in the first five minutes of the game, as Toronto defends their lead against the Penguins who lead the league in second period goals, and the Penguins try to stop the Leafs from doubling the score.
Matthews gets the puck in the neutral zone and transitions forward— Omar (@TicTacTOmar) November 27, 2022
Bunting gets the final shot but it goes off the bar pic.twitter.com/1VHc6LQrSX
William Nylander and Michael Bunting team up for an almost goal that gets past DeSmith but hits the post. The Penguins rally with the rebound, take the puck down to the Leafs zone, and think they’ve tied the game but the referee lost sight of the puck and blew the whistle. No goal for Pittsburgh despite what the crowd feels is a good goal.
the whistle was blown, play is dead— Omar (@TicTacTOmar) November 27, 2022
did they blow the whistle early? yeah I can see that pic.twitter.com/nw29yo55z1
No goal for the Penguins, but Mitch Marner spins around Kris Letang, and finds Pontus Holmberg ready to go who pots it top corner to double the Leafs lead.
PONTUS HOLMBERG— Omar (@TicTacTOmar) November 27, 2022
WHAT A SHOT! TOP CORNER! pic.twitter.com/T3x8A8IOAQ
2-0 Toronto.
Then, it’s 3-0 Toronto. Bunting digs the puck out of the corner, slides it behind the net to Matthews who finds a wide open Nylander in front and shoot sit front one knee to score the third of the game.
WILLIAM NYLANDER— Omar (@TicTacTOmar) November 27, 2022
IT'S 3-0! pic.twitter.com/UP2bygPzcb
It takes half the game for the Penguins to get into double digit shots, but they’re still only getting half as many as the Leafs, at 26-13.
Former Penguin Zack Aston-Reese gets the second Leafs penalty of the game, called for tripping Pierre-Oliver Joseph.
Aston-Reese sits for tripping— Omar (@TicTacTOmar) November 27, 2022
Leafs PK pic.twitter.com/1YQwy5WLkS
Nothing happens for Pittsburgh on that power play, or for the rest of the period. The Leafs almost get a fourth goal, but we’ll have to settle for just two goals and the Leafs lead the game 3-0 after 40.
"Nylander to Matthews" almost became a reality again pic.twitter.com/ZVFQXCrMqA— Omar (@TicTacTOmar) November 27, 2022
Six seconds into the third period, Jake Guentzel is called for slashing Justin Holl, and the Leafs start the third period with their third power play of the game.
Leafs to the power play in the third pic.twitter.com/LaGBGNo7IJ— Omar (@TicTacTOmar) November 27, 2022
While they get to set up a play or two, it’s not a great power play for the Leafs, and we get to five on five for the first time in the third.
Matthews deflects Holl's point shot— Omar (@TicTacTOmar) November 27, 2022
Nylander battles for the rebound pic.twitter.com/yi6G7ywZRg
There’s no quit in there Leafs tonight - even with a three goal lead in the third period. Lines one through four all get solid chances to make it 4-0 when we see Aston-Reese and Denis Malgin team up for a great chance.
ZAR-Kampf-Malgin pic.twitter.com/oIg98nE2pN— Omar (@TicTacTOmar) November 27, 2022
The Penguins finally get on the board, getting a puck to Rickard Rakell via Pierre Engvalls skate during a board scrum. 3-1 Maple Leafs with eight minutes to go.
Rickard Rakell makes it 3-1— Omar (@TicTacTOmar) November 27, 2022
that's unlucky pic.twitter.com/8bxGkwhJVB
Michael Bunting takes offense to this, and works hard to set up Auston Matthews who scores his 200th even strength goal to get the Leafs their three goal lead back.
AUSTON MATTHEWS— Omar (@TicTacTOmar) November 27, 2022
BUT WHAT AN EFFORT FROM MICHAEL BUNTING pic.twitter.com/JIW4nM0Z8i
Both teams accept this score and run out the clock for the rest of the third period. The Maple Leafs win 4-1, the Leafs outshot the Penguins 42-25.
It was a great game from Toronto, who are playing like the top 3 team in the league they are. It’s amazing how well the road trip has gone with so many injuries on the blueline.
One more game before they come back to Toronto, Detroit on Monday night at 7PM.
See you there, and Go Leafs Go!
