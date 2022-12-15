 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

GDT: Maple Leafs @ Rangers

Ben Harpur??

By HardevLad
/ new
NHL: SEP 23 Preseason - Maple Leafs at Canadiens
The game that freaked everyone out for absolutely no reason. MONTREAL, QC - SEPTEMBER 23: Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Ben Harpur (22) waits for a faceoff during the Toronto Maple Leafs versus the Montreal Canadiens preseason game on September 23, 2019, at Bell Centre in Montreal, QC
Photo by David Kirouac/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Toronto Maple Leafs @ New York Rangers
07:00 PM at Madison Square Garden
Watch on: MSG, TSN4

Opponent’s Site: Blueshirt Banter

Ben Harpur?! What on Earth are you doing here? The 6’6 big, bad defenseman will make his season debut after being called up from the AHL.

Former Leafs

Ben Harpur — it might be worth noting that Ben Harpur never played a single game for the Toronto Maple Leafs. Beyond training camp paranoia, Harpur played 34 games for the Marlies and never was in consideration for a job sandwiching tenures with Ottawa and Nashville.
Jimmy Vesey — is on the third line for NYR

That’s all the Leafs affiliates in the organization that I could find. If you find a connection, let me know in the comments! Enjoy the game!!

The way you can make this about the Leafs isn’t about all the ways Ovi has scored on the Leafs, but by how fun Auston’s compilation of 800 goals will be in 13 years.

More From Pension Plan Puppets

Loading comments...