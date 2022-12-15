GDT: Maple Leafs @ Rangers

Toronto Maple Leafs @ New York Rangers

07:00 PM at Madison Square Garden

Watch on: MSG, TSN4

Opponent’s Site: Blueshirt Banter

Ben Harpur?! What on Earth are you doing here? The 6’6 big, bad defenseman will make his season debut after being called up from the AHL.

Vitali Kravtsov and Ben Harpur are in, per #NYR coach Gerard Gallant. Igor Shesterkin in goal. — Mollie Walker (@MollieeWalkerr) December 15, 2022

Former Leafs

Ben Harpur — it might be worth noting that Ben Harpur never played a single game for the Toronto Maple Leafs. Beyond training camp paranoia, Harpur played 34 games for the Marlies and never was in consideration for a job sandwiching tenures with Ottawa and Nashville.

Jimmy Vesey — is on the third line for NYR

That’s all the Leafs affiliates in the organization that I could find. If you find a connection, let me know in the comments! Enjoy the game!!

