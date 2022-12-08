FTB: Tage Thompson scored five goals, is he better than Auston Matthews?

Hello Toronto Maple Leafs fans, and others who somehow ended up here!

Last night the Buffalo Sabres absolutely obliterated the Columbus Blue Jackets, and in the first period alone Tage Thompson scored five goals and had six points, and after scoring more in one game than our beloved star centre, we need to ask: Is Tage Thompson better Auston Matthews?

LOL no.

Moving on..

Marie-Philip Poulin was named the top Canadian athlete of 2022, winning the Northern Star Award.

Poulin’s play at both the Olympics and World Championships sealed the deal, and she beat out tennis player Felix Auger-Aliassime, golfer Brooke Henderson, swimmer Summer McIntosh, speed skater Isabelle Weidemann, soccer player Alphonso Davies, Colorado Avalanche defenceman Cale Makar and B.C. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke for the honour.

In less good news, Oilers forward Jesse Puljujärvi is feeling down on his NHL career. To be fair he plays for the Oilers, so maybe moving on to a competently run franchise could help him out.

The Toronto Marlies have a new captain, Logan Shaw has been given the ‘C’ and will be the 10th captain in Marlies history.

“Naming the captain of the Toronto Marlies is as pivotal of a decision as we will make this season and we’re incredibly proud to have Logan serve in this role,” said Ryan Hardy, Maple Leafs Assistant General Manager, Minor League Operations. “We’ve selected an individual whose impact on our lineup and in our dressing room this season has been immediate. Logan has in a short time garnered the respect and admiration of his teammates and our staff for his strong character, professionalism and work ethic. This decision is celebrated by our players, coaches, management and staff and we’re thrilled to have Logan continue to grow in this role and with our club.”

Congratulations, Logan Shaw!

Team Canada is getting a boost at the World Juniors, as the Los Angeles Kings are releasing Brandt Clarke from their roster to go play in the tournament.

Who is the best, cheapest, player? Spoiler: There’s a Maple Leaf on the list!

That’s it for me folks, enjoy your day, talk about the news, and remember the Leafs are hosting the LA Kings tonight! See you at 7!