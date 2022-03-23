Game Day: A new jersey vs New Jersey

Hello Toronto Maple Leafs fans!

Today is the re-scheduled “Next Gen Game” that was supposed to happen on December 23rd before more games were postponed and whatnot.

New Jersey Devils at Toronto Maple Leafs

7:00PM - Scotiabank Arena

TV: Sportsnet

Other Guys: In Lou We Trust

The Maple Leafs will be sporting new jerseys, designed in a collaboration with Justin Biebers “Drew” clothing line, and are pretty sharp looking and as a bonus, they can be worn inside out.

I’m not usually a fan of black jerseys, but you know, the blue really pops on this and it’s not another variant of blue jersey with white stripes. It’s a black jersey with blue stripes. Very different.

Them

The New Jersey Devils are a bottom ten team just trying to run out the clock. Currently 27th overall, the Devils are hoping to be near the end of a rebuild around Jack Hughes soon and back into the playoff picture. For now, all they’ll be doing is trying to play spoiler and take wins away from playoff bound teams. They’ve only won home games in March but those wins included teams like the Avalanche, Rangers, and Ducks. They haven’t won a road game in a month; they defeated the Pittsburgh Penguins 6-1 on February 24th.

The biggest worry about this game is the fact that the Leafs tendency play down to bottom feeding teams level.

Lines

Yegor Sharangovich - Jack Hughes - Dawson Mercer

Tomas Tartar - Nico Hischier - Jesper Bratt

Andreas Johnsson - Jesper Boqvist - Jimmy Vesey

Mason Geertsen - Michael McLeod - Nathan Bastian

Jonas Siegenthaler - Dougie Hamilton

Ryan Graves - Damon Severson

Ty Smith - PK Subban

Jon Gillies

Nico Dawes

Injured: Miles Wood, Jonathan Bernier, Mackenzie Blackwood, Janne Kuokkanen, Pavel Zacha

Ex-Leafs to worry about: Jimmy Vesey, Andreas Johnsson

US

Oh, those Maple Leafs.

Recently they’ve beaten the Stars and Hurricanes and then lost easily to the Sabres and Predators. What a wacky team. Tonight though, we hope they play a little harder because it’s the debut game for newest Maple Leafs Mark Giordano and Colin Blackwell. Don’t mess this up Leafs.

Lines

Michael Bunting - Auston Matthews - Mitch Marner

Alexander Kerfoot - John Tavares - William Nylander

Ilya Mikheyev - David Kämpf - Pierre Engvall

Wayne Simmonds - Jason Spezza - Colin Blackwell

Morgan Rielly - Ilya Lyubushkin

TJ Brodie - Justin Holl

Mark Giordano - Timothy Liljegren

Petr Mrázek

Erik Källgren

Injured: Jake Muzzin, Jack Campbell, Rasmus Sandin, Ondřej Kaše

Potential Milestones:

Pierre Engvall needs one point to get his 50th career point

Mark Giordano needs one goal to hit 150

If Petr Mrázek gets a shutout it will be his 25th all time [editor’s note: and we all faint dead away]

Preview numbers

Preview Stats Toronto Team New Jersey Toronto Team New Jersey 39-18-5 (9th) Record 23-35-5 (27th) 227GF - 188GA - +39 Goal Differential 193GF - 226GA - -34 28.8% - 1st Power Play 18% - 27th 84.6% - 5th Penalty Kill 80.6% - 11th Auston Matthews - 46 Most Goals Bratt / Hughes - 21 Morgan Rielly - 43 Most Assists Jesper Bratt - 41 Auston Matthews - 79 Most Points Jesper Bratt - 62 Michael Bunting - 54 Most PM Mason Geertson - 62 Morgan Rielly - 24:03 TOI Leader Damon Severson - 23:28 Petr Mrázek - .884sv% Starting Goalie Jon Gillies(?) - .884sv%

Get ready for a game full of music I don’t know, cartoons, Bieber, and everything that makes people cranky.

7:00!

Go Leafs Go!